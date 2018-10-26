13 Celebrities Who Paid Tribute to ’90s Fashion in 2018

In this day and age, celebrities are not only creating new fashion trends we want to follow, they’re also reminiscing to past decades—specifically, the ’90s. This year, celebrities from Madison Beer to Kaia Gerber have proven that throwing it back to the ’90s is neither dated nor misguided. After all, being edgy, comfortable and cozy defined one of the trendiest eras thus far.

Tracksuits, oversized sweaters and Doc Martens are only a few ’90s trends that circulated throughout 2018. Some of these stars lived through the ’90s, while others were born after the fashion era ended. Still, the nostalgia of latex jumpsuits, mom jeans and wide-leg bottoms aren’t lost on them. Ahead, 13 celebs who made ’90s fashion modern.