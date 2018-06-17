Depending on whom you talk to, the ’90s and ’00s were either the darkest or the greatest time in fashion. If you’re talking to us, the ’90s and ’00s were pretty snazzy. (Rachel Green and Cher Horowitz were fashion icons, and we’ll fight anyone who says otherwise.) But if you’re talking to ’00s-favorite celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Ashley Tisdale, who came to the fame in these controversial fashion periods, you’ll probably hear a different answer.

We’ve rounded up the most hilarious times celebrities roasted their ’90s and ’00s fashion, from Tisdale’s keyboard purse to Moore’s plastic hair beads. The ’90s and ’00s were a fun time, but these celebrities aren’t looking back at their outfits fondly. When it comes to their style as teenagers, these stars don’t need you to remind them that they were a little out there—they already know.