12 Celebrity Couples Who Had Majestic Winter and Fall Weddings

Sure, getting married has its pitfalls. There’s snow, nippy weather, and the fact that your guests will likely shiver their asses off if you opt for an outdoor ceremony. However, fall and winter’s wedding worries could also be their greatest assets. Just take a look at celebrity couples like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams who embraced the colder seasons and channeled them into majestic one-of-a-kind fêtes celebrating their big days.

So before you cross out October through February for your wedding ceremony, take a look at the nuptials of these 12 celebrity couples, who didn’t let the lack of sun ruin their special occasions. From beautiful snowy fêtes to fairytale forest ceremonies, here are 12 beautiful celebrity winter and fall weddings to seek inspiration from.