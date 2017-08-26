10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Together This Summer

Summer may be cooling down, but that doesn’t mean that the celebrity romances that sparked up this season will fizzle out along with it. Though we saw the demise of famous couples like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris this summer, there was still a lot of love brewing during the steamiest season of the year.
Before the hot, sunny days disappear, let’s look back at the sexy celebrity romances—rumored and confirmed—that formed this summer, from Zendaya and Tom Holland to Bella Hadid and Drake.
Tom Holland and Zendaya
In July, toward the end of the actors' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press tour, Zendaya and Tom Holland were rumored to be dating. According to sources for People, the couple vacationed together, while trying to keep their relationship under-the-radar.
The rumors were immediately shot down by Zendaya, who took to Twitter to friend-zone her Marvel co-star. "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! @TomHolland1996 ???" Zendaya tweeted, to which Holland responded, "Does the press tour count?"
Still, despite the denial, dating rumors still persist between the two. It wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has pulled a fast one on us when it comes to their dating life.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt
In July, nine months after splitting from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pit was rumored to be dating British actress Sienna Miller.
Us Weekly reported that the "Fight Club" actor had gone on "a few meet-ups," including an early-hours hangout at England's famous Glastonbury Festival. Rumors began as early as April when insiders spotted the actors chatting up a storm at a 25-person dinner for Pitt's film, "The Lost City of Z."
However, as of last month, the two are reportedly keeping things light, with Pitt concentrating on being a father. “They are all good friends so they were hanging out,” a source for Us Weekly said. “They would make a great couple.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Drake
The supermodel and "Hotline Bling" hitmaker sparked dating rumors in June when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles.
According to eyewitnesses, Hadid and Drake were partying into the wee hours of the morning at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy. After 4 a.m., Hadid was spotted leaving in Drake's car.
Since then, though, the rumors have died down, leading us to assume that the romance was a one-time deal.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell
After months of speculation, romance rumors between Dobrev and Powell were seemingly confirmed in July when E! News published a report claiming that the two were dating.
"Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago," a source told E! News. "They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she's being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well."
Romance rumors brewed as early as last year when Dobrev and Powell went on a holiday vacation together. The talk continued to heat up when the actors attended Dobrev's BFF Julianne Hough's birthday party, dressed as the love interests from "La La Land." No word on where they stand today, but something tells us they're faring better than a lot of other couples on this list.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Benjima
Though Kardashian and Benjima have been linked since mid-2016, the two have only recently made their relationship public when they were spotted vacationing together in St. Tropez for over July 4th.
Since then, Benjima, a professional boxer and model, has joined Kardashian on numerous trips, including her recent Egyptian getaway. Plus, judging from their Instagrams, the romance is still going strong.
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus
Three months after his estranged wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, Ben Affleck went public with his romance with "Saturday Night Live" talent scout Lindsay Shookus.
Since then, the couple have been unafraid to step into the spotlight, with joint coffee runs, romantic pasta dinners, and comedy club hangouts in the past few months. Given that Affleck and Shookus were spotted leaving a New York City hotel just two days ago, we're assuming the romance is still on.
Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos
Since last July, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been linked to the the MMA fighter. However, it wasn't until around January of this year that the romance fully caught steam, with the couple sharing sweet snaps of each other on Instagram.
Unfortunately, the duo didn't last through the summer. In May, People reported that Lovato and Vasconcelos had called it quits. Lovato confirmed the news herself in an interview with SiriusXM where she opened up about being single for one of the first times in her adult life.
“This time, for the first time, I’m not dating anybody,” she said. “I’ve been enjoying being independent and living on my own and trying to navigate through adult life.”
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel
In June, Rihanna broke the Internet when photographs of her making out in a pool with Toyota heir Hassan Jameel popped up online.
Though the romance might've seemed like a one-time fling, Rihanna and Jameel are still going strong to this day. Last week, the two were spotted on a rainy day in London when Jameel hid from paparazzi under Rihanna's umbrella. (Cue the music.)
Hilary Duff and Ely Sandvik
Rumors flew that the "Lizzie McGuire" star found a new man in June when she was photographed on a weekend rendezvous at a beach in Malibu with environmental consulting C.E.O., Ely Sandvik.
Since then, the couple have taken their relationship public with tons of cute dates. Last week, they were spotted strolling around Los Angeles with their dogs while showing major PDA—to each other and their puppies.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
After months of staying out of the public eye, Swift found herself back in the tabloids when news broke that she was secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.
In May, The Sun reported that the pop star had been seeing Alwyn since April. To keep their romance under wraps, the paper also said that Swift rented a house in North London to be closer to her beau and has gone out in disguises.