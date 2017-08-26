10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Together This Summer

Tom Holland and Zendaya

In July, toward the end of the actors' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press tour, Zendaya and Tom Holland were rumored to be dating. According to sources for People, the couple vacationed together, while trying to keep their relationship under-the-radar.

The rumors were immediately shot down by Zendaya, who took to Twitter to friend-zone her Marvel co-star. "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! @TomHolland1996 ???" Zendaya tweeted, to which Holland responded, "Does the press tour count?"

Still, despite the denial, dating rumors still persist between the two. It wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has pulled a fast one on us when it comes to their dating life.