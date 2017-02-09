StyleCaster
Meet the 25 Hottest Celebrity Stylists in Hollywood

StyleCaster

by
Photo: Getty

Behind every best-dressed star, there’s almost always a celebrity stylist, lurking with a pair of scissors, a roll of double-sided tape, blister gel, and an extra pair of Spanx. Though people like Gigi HadidChrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Chanel Iman always look #flawless on the red carpet, they don’t wake up like that—they all have a stylist. By the way, all seven of those beauties have the same exact stylist: Monica Rose.

But Rose isn’t the only stylist in Tinseltown. We found the 25 hottest stylists—who dress fashion icons including Jennifer Lopez, Gwen StefaniCharlize Theron, and Natalie Portman—working tirelessly in La La Land (and NYC, and abroad, and where’er their clients packed schedules take them) to ensure their gals look effortlessly chic on red carpets from sea to shining sea. Ahead, meet the top 25 celebrity stylists in Hollywood—just in time for the Grammys, which will be a veritable fashion parade.

1 of 50

Monica Rose

Clients: Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chanel Iman, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian

Most Memorable Look: Chrissy Teigen at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mel Ottenberg

Client: Rihanna

Most Memorable Look: Rihanna at the 2014 Met Gala.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Rihanna arrives in white Stella McCartney two-piece gown at the 2014 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell

Client: Lady Gaga

Most Memorable Look: Lady Gaga at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lady Gaga arrives in Brandon Maxwell's own white pantsuit at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Leslie Fremar

Clients: Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson

Most Memorable Look: Charlize Theron at the 2012 Golden Globes.

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Dior at the 2012 Golden Globes.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Petra Flannery

Clients: Zoe Saldana, Claire Danes, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis, Megan Fox

Most Memorable Look: Emma Stone at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Michael Kors

Emma Stone in Calvin Klein at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

Clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes

Most Memorable Look: Kate Hudson at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Women's Cancer Program

Kate Hudson in Versace at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kate Young

Clients: Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Natalie Portman

Most Memorable Look: Michelle Williams at the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Joie

Michelle Williams in Prada at the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Elizabeth Stewart

Clients: Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Freida Pinto, Ginnifer Goodwin, Cody Horn, Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts

Most Memorable Look: Amanda Seyfried at the 2013 SAG Awards.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Zac Posen at the 2013 SAG Awards.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kemal Harris & Karla Welch

Clients: Amy Poehler, Justin Bieber, Pink, Olivia Wilde, Hailee Steinfeld, Zooey Deschanel, Anna Paquin, Elisabeth Moss, Imogen Poots

Most Memorable Look: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2011 Oscars.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for THR

Hailee Steinfeld in Marchesa at the 2011 Oscars.

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Cristina Ehrlich

Clients: Anna Kendrick, Priyanka Chopra, Allison Williams, Brie Larson

Most Memorable Look: Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images for PANDORA Jewelry

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn

Clients: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Lily Collins, Rachel McAdams, Shakira, Ciara

Most Memorable Look: Jennifer Lopez at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Photo: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for THR

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Erin Walsh

Clients: Kerry Washington, Cobie Smulders

Most Memorable Look: Kerry Washington at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Kerry Washington in Marchesa at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

Jeanann Williams

Clients: Naomi Watts, Emily Mortimer

Most Memorable Look: Naomi Watts at the 2013 Oscars.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Naomi Watts in Armani Privé at the 2013 Oscars.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ryan Hastings

Clients: Rooney Mara, Robert Pattinson, Rosamund Pike

Most Memorable Look: Rooney Mara at the 2012 Oscars.

Rooney Mara in Givenchy at the 2012 Oscars.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Samantha McMillen

Clients: Carey Mulligan, The Fannings, Johnny Depp, Evan Rachel Wood, Dianna Agron, Chris Hemsworth

Most Memorable Look: Elle Fanning at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Elle Fanning in Chanel at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brad Goreski

Clients: Lea Michele, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, Sarah Hyland

Most Memorable Look: Sarah Hyland at the 2016 Emmys.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier at the 2016 Emmys.

Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

Joseph Cassell

Client: Taylor Swift

Most Memorable Look: Taylor Swift at the 2013 Brit Awards.

Taylor Swift  in Elie Saab at the 2013 Brit Awards.

Photo: Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

Ilaria Urbinati (L)

Clients: Nina Dobrev, Shailene Woodley, Krysten Ritter, Leighton Meester, Amber Heard

Most Memorable Look: Nina Dobrev at the 2013 SAG Awards.

Photo: Katy Winn/Getty Images for IMG

Nina Dobrev in Elie Saab at the 2013 SAG Awards.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Law Roach

Clients: Zendaya, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande

Most Memorable Look: Zendaya at the Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Zendaya arrives at the Fashion in an Age of Technology gala in a gold Michael Kors gown.

Photo: Karma Tang/Getty Images

Micaela Erlanger 

Clients: Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris, Winona Ryder

Most Memorable Look: Winona Ryder at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Winona Ryder wearing a custom Viktor & Rolf dress at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Leith Clark

Clients: Alexa Chung, Kiera Knightley, Kirsten Dunst

Most Memorable Look: Kiera Knightley at the 2014 Laggies premiere.

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Kiera Knightly in a navy blue Michael van der Ham dress at the Toronto Film Festival.

Tara Swennen

Clients: Kristen Stewart, Lucy Hale, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Odeya Rush

Most Memorable Look: Lucy Hale at the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lucy Hale in a Julien Macdonald dress at the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elizabeth Saltzman

Client: Gwyneth Paltrow

Most Memorable Look: Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2015 InStyle Awards.

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives in Schiaparelli at the 2015 InStyle Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

Clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Vergara, Kiernan Shipka, Jennifer Garner

Most Memorable Look: Jennifer Lawrence in a white Dior gown at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Passengers. 

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in a white Dior gown at the 2016 Passengers premiere.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Penny Lovell

Clients: Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Bella Heathcote

Most Memorable Look: Rose Byrne at the 2015 Met Gala.

Rose Byrne arrives at the 2015 Met Gala in red Calvin Klein dress.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

