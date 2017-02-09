Meet the 25 Hottest Celebrity Stylists in Hollywood

Behind every best-dressed star, there’s almost always a celebrity stylist, lurking with a pair of scissors, a roll of double-sided tape, blister gel, and an extra pair of Spanx. Though people like Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Chanel Iman always look #flawless on the red carpet, they don’t wake up like that—they all have a stylist. By the way, all seven of those beauties have the same exact stylist: Monica Rose.

But Rose isn’t the only stylist in Tinseltown. We found the 25 hottest stylists—who dress fashion icons including Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Natalie Portman—working tirelessly in La La Land (and NYC, and abroad, and where’er their clients packed schedules take them) to ensure their gals look effortlessly chic on red carpets from sea to shining sea. Ahead, meet the top 25 celebrity stylists in Hollywood—just in time for the Grammys, which will be a veritable fashion parade.