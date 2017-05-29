17 Celebrities You Never Knew Used Stage Names

The right name is everything in Hollywood, which is why some celebs thought long and hard about how they want to be dubbed (Whoopi Goldberg, we’re looking at you.) As for why a celeb might opt for a different name, the reasons are endless: Someone else already has it, it’s hard to pronounce, they just wanted something different, or—our favorite—they wanted it to be a topic of conversation.

Peek through to find 17 celebs who worked tirelessly to make a name for themselves in the biz—even if that name wasn’t originally theirs. If you know who Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson and Nikolina Konstantinova are by the end of this, we know you’ve done your homework.