Every Celebrity Who Announced Their Pregnancy in 2018 Thus Far

Celebrity pregnancies are the heart of entertainment news. Yeah, there are relationships and breakups, but celebrity pregnancies outweigh all of those. (Just take a look at the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus.) Celebrity marriages are great, but when a celebrity couple welcomes their own mini-me into the world who will eventually become a star of their own, well, what’s better than that? It’s the circle of life, people.
Because 2018 is sure to be the year of babies (did we mention the Kardashians?), we’re keeping a running list of every celebrity who has announced their pregnancy this year. Already, 2018 is shaping up to be a year of active baby-making. Want to know which A-listers are knocked up and have a baby on the way? Check out our slideshow, ahead.
America Ferrera rang in the New Year with a pregnancy announcement. The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Piers William, announced her pregnancy on New Year's with an adorable Instagram of the couple wearing "2018" glasses with a tiny baby onesie with the phrase, "más besos (por favor)."
"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear 😘," Ferrera captioned the picture.
Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg confirmed that they're expanding their family to four on Instagram with a cute picture of their 2-year-old daughter, Ryan, pointing to her stomach. Duff revealed the big baby news, while joking that Ryan thought her little sister or brother was growing in her belly. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! 💕 #FamilyOf4," Duff captioned the post.
Congratulations are in order for "Want U Back" singer Cher Lloyd. The former "The X Factor" contestant and her husband, hairdresser Craig Monk, are expeecting their first child in May. Lloyd announced the big news with a baby bump picture also revealing that she's releasing new music soon.
"I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!" Lloyd wrote. "We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"
Chip and Joanna Gaines's family is growing. The HGTV couple confirmed that they're expecting their fifth child with a hilarious Instagram of them pointing at each other's baby bumps. (They haven't confirmed who's pregnant, but we have a good feeling it's Joanna.) The baby will join older brothers Drake (12) and Duke (9), and older sisters Ella (11) and Emmie Kay (7).
"Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines," Chip captioned the Instagram.
"The Good Wife" star Cush Jumbo turned heads at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards when she flaunted a noticeable baby bump on the red carpet. The actress confirmed the big baby news on Instagram with a red carpet picture of her cradling her bump. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Sean Griffin, in April.
"Oh and...in April we're expecting A GOOD BABY!!" she captioned the Instagram, nodding to her CBS shows "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight."
"So You Think You Can Dance Host" Cat Deeley is ready for baby no. 2. The former model revealed the big news with tweet on how excited she is to be expecting a second child in the spring with her husband, Patrick Kielty. The baby joins 2-year-old older brother, Milo.
"Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited," Deeley tweeted.