StyleCaster
Share

30 Celebrities Who Clearly Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Pics

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Celebrities Who Clearly Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Pics

Perrie Samotin
by
1135 Shares
30 Celebrities Who Clearly Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Pics
30 Start slideshow

It’s a occurance that’s not uncommon: You are clicking through some #TBTs and happen upon an old picture of a celeb that looks more like a plastic surgery before and after than a just a childhood photo. And, yes, while it’s true that tons of celebs have had some alterations—and will even admit to it—not all famous people are super open about their plastic surgery adventures, leaving us to wonder if they’ve gone under the knife or if they are just contouring masters.

MORE: 9 Times Celebrities Went on the Record About Plastic Surgery

Obviously, landing in Hollywood means you have access to the world’s best plastic surgeons, most of whom are adept at tweaking a star’s visage just enough to make them look like a more attractive version of their God-given selves. Translation: Not everyone gets brand-new faces, but rather a thinner nose here, a chin implant there, an ever-so-slight brow lift—the list goes on.

MORE: 5 Millennial Women on Why They Opted for Plastic Surgery

Here, we’ve highlighted 30 celebrities who all seem to have some work done. Granted, many have aged or thinned out which indeed can contribute to facial changes, but if you really turn a critical eye to their actual features, you might start to see that all look quite different from they once did.

We’re not here to judge, just make educated guesses.

Originally published September 2014. Updated May 2017. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Megan Fox

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Photo: Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder

Gwen Stefani

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin 

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Photo: Getty Images

Ciara

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian 

Photo: Getty Images

Kelli Pickler

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Danes

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears

Photo: Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

 

Photo: Getty Images

Rumer Willis

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Bilson

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Photo: Getty Images

Portia de Rossi

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Ray Joel

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Fall Fragrances Worth Spritzing

The Fall Fragrances Worth Spritzing
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share