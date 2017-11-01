12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little

Celebrity kids looking like their celebrity parents isn’t an entirely new concept. For years, the public has been fascinated with the way famous offspring like Kaia Gerber and Ava Phillippe look more and more like their A-list folks as they get older. But what about if the roles were reversed? Turns out, comparing old celebrity throwback photos to modern-day pictures of their kids is equally exciting.
And though the look-alike potential between North West and Kim Kardashian or Blue Ivy and Beyoncé can easily be chalked up to genes, there is still something otherworldly about seeing an Instagram of Queen Bey looking exactly like her daughter while sitting in a salon chair in the ’80s. To prove the resemblance, we rounded up 12 throwback photos of celebrities looking identical to their kids when they were younger. See the resemblance, ahead.
The internet went nuts over this birthday throwback of Kim Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner. The throwback, which appears to be from when Kardashian was a toddler, was quickly compared to pictures of the reality star's 4-year-old daughter, North West.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
John Legend and Luna Stephens
John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, immediately saw the resemblance between him and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, in this old family photo. "baby John = baby Luna," she captioned the picture.
Fans saw double when Blake lively posted this throwback photo of herself as a baby. The internet quickly deemed the Instagram as photographic evidence that baby Lively is her 2-year-old daughter James Reynolds's doppelgänger.
David Beckham shares three four kids with wife Victoria Beckham, but our bet is that Cruz, his 12-year-old son, will look the most like him when he gets older. Our evidence: This throwback photo of a spikey-haired Beckham with looking a lot like Cruz.
Gigi Hadid left us shook when she posted a photo of her mother, Yolanda Hadid, looking exactly like her when she was an upandcoming model years ago. Aside from their glossy blonde hair, Yolanda and her 22-year-old daughter's most striking similarity has got to be their killer cheekbones.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner
As a mom of six, Kris Jenner has the pick of the litter when it comes to celebrity kid doppelgängers. However, it seems like fate has chosen her 21-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner, as her most uncanny look-alike. Older sister Kourtney Kardashian supplied this Instagram throwback as proof.
Selena Gomez almost fooled Instagram when she posted this photo of her mom, Mandy Teefey, cradling her when she was a baby. Given the duo's uncanny resemblance, some on the internet presumed that the picture was actually of Gomez cradling her newborn.
A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber are widely noted as the "It" celebrity mom-daughter look-alikes of the moment. And though Gerber blossomed a bit sooner than her mom—as evidenced by this throwback photo of Crawford sporting braces and a vintage floral-patterned dress—we can still see the similarity between the 16-year-old and her mom as a teen.