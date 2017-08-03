10 Famous Helicopter Parents Who Just Can’t Help Themselves

Disclaimer: Lots of parents can go a tad overboard when they’re super-proud of their kids—bragging to no end, getting over-involved in their careers, you know the drill. And we totally get it! But we can also relate to self-conscious kids cringing over their parents’ behavior (seriously, who hasn’t been there?).
In this segment of “Celebrities! They’re Just Like Us!” we’re here to tell you that all parents have the ability to be embarrassing as hell (in their kids’ opinions, at least)—whether they’re Gigi Hadid‘s, Kim Kardashian‘s or your own.
Here, we break down 10 celebrity parents—from Kris Jenner to Yolanda Hadid—who have done embarrassing enough things to make their uber-famous children consider going into hiding.
Michelle and Barack Obama
They may have grown up in the White house, but even Malia and Sasha Obama (daughters of, you know, former POTUS and FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama) have had times where they just wanted to go, "Daaaaaad!!!" This was especially true when Barack and Michelle needed to go to Malia's parent-teacher conference, and the teen was afraid her dad's secret service agents would hit her teacher with their car (again.)
"The other day, Malia was like, 'Oh no, is dad coming? Is he bringing all those cars? Really, it's like the other day I think they almost hit my teacher,'" Michelle told "CBS This Morning."
Courteney Cox
She may be everyone's "friend" on-screen, but Courteney Cox's 13-year-old daughter, Coco, has times when she needs her mom to stop helicoptering around. One example was when the "Cougar Town" star blabbered about her daughter's former obsession with Barbies in an interview, which soon resulted in Coco throwing out all her Barbies and feeling super embarrassed. "She got really upset...and embarrassed. All of a sudden, Barbies were not cool," Cox recalled.
David Beckham
As dad to six kids—sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper—David Beckham has had plenty of time to prep the dad jokes. And while his wife, Victoria Beckham, tends to play it cool when it comes to being a mom, the professional soccer player clearly has no qualms with making his kids cringe.
His favorite target is obviously his teenage son Brooklyn, who is now 18. Along with chaperoning Brooklyn's dates (yes, really), David also makes sure his son's friends know exactly who he is—as evidenced by this story he told on "Good Morning Britain" about how David loves embarrassing Brooklyn at school.
"So I dropped him around the corner," Beckham said. "As he was walking into his school, I opened the window and shouted, 'I love you' to him. It didn't go down very well, but you know, it made him smile a couple of days later."
Jamie Foxx
With an Oscar and a lengthy music career, Jamie Foxx has got to have some cred with his daughters—Corinne and Annalise—right? Ehh, not really. In an interview on the "Graham Norton Show," Foxx opened up about how his love for the club and how he continually gets hit on by younger women. Well, one time he was at the club when a group of girls came up to him and told him they went to school with his 23-year-old daughter Corinne. Needless to say, it didn't go over well.
"So I see younger girls and it's terrible. My daughter. hates it because. I still try to go to the club. I'm that guy," Foxx said.
Kris Jenner
It's safe to say that Kris Jenner played a integral part in building the careers of her kids—Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. But even if Kris is the best momager in the biz, that hasn't stopped her from serving up some cringey mom jokes over the years. Luckily for us, those jokes—and her kids' epic reactions—were documented on a little-known show called "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
While there are too many moments for us to choose from, some our favorites are when she told Khloe her bangs look "bangin'" and when Kourtney was literally mortified to see her mom's nipples after she got out of a pool.
Lenny Kravitz
These days, Zoe Kravitz is doing her own thing. ("Big Little Lies," "Divergent," and "Rough Night" are just a few buzz-worthy projects she's worked on recently.) But for a time, she was simply known as Lenny Kravitz's daughter. And as Lenny's daughter, we're sure Zoe's had some pretty embarrassing moments considering her dad's, er, risque performances—like two years ago he grinded on Katy Perry at the the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.
Fortunately, Zoe has a good sense of humor. After her dad took the stage with Perry, she posted a meme of her looking at the performance semi-disgustedly, with the caption, "Dad?"
Madonna
Madonna may be the Queen of Pop, but to her 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes, she's just Mom. And while we're pretty sure Lourdes is happy to reap the perks of having an A-list mama, there are likely downsides too.
One example that comes to mind is when Lourdes and her mom walked the red carpet together at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Sounds cool enough, until Madonna reportedly began thrusting her booty out for the photographers and her daughter said, "Mom, do you have to? But you tell me to behave like a grown-up!"
Given her mom's cringe-worthy behavior, it's no wonder Lourdes banned her from attending football games at the University of Michigan, where she goes to school.
Reese Witherspoon
Something about Reese Witherspoon tells us she'd be a cool mom. But for her kids—particularly, her 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon—that cool factor has long worn off.
"[Deacon] has gotten so embarrassed of me, he said to me, we were driving in the car and I had my coffee cup there, and he said, 'The lipstick on your coffee cup is so embarrassing!'" Witherspoon said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015.
Will Smith
If we're being honest, the Smiths are probably the coolest family in Hollywood. But, like everything good, there's always a price. For 16-year-old daughter Willow and 19-year-old son Jaden, that price happens to be too many public displays of affection—especially on the mouth.
"It's pretty embarrassing when my dad tries to kiss me on the mouth in public," Jaden told Cambio in 2013. "We were in Korea; he tried to kiss me on my mouth in the press conference. He tried to make a heart with our hands like this. I was against that as well."
He added, "And on Ellen, he tried to kiss me and I almost flipped the couch over so that was a good time. I appreciate the love but there's a time and place to kiss somebody."
Yolanda Hadid
There's no doubt Yolanda Hadid is a proud mama. Her daughters, Bella and Gigi, are undeniably the biggest supermodels in the game right now, and her youngest son Anwar is also a model on the rise. But, like all parents, Yolanda also has her really cringey mom moments—like when she had no shame being the loudest person to cheer on Gigi at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and when she gave no fucks with irking her daughters by posting their embarrassing baby pictures.
