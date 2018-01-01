10 Genius Celebrity Packing Hacks to Make Your Vacations Stress-Free

The secret to stress-free travels begins long before you board the airplane. Yes, we’re talking about packing, the dreaded pre-vacation activity everyone has to do before they lounge on a beach in Cabo or embark on a fun-filled ski trip in Aspen. Packing can be daunting—we get it—but with the help of celebrity jet-setters like Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Chrissy Teigen, strategically stowing away your belongings for a trip has never been more simple.

So before you start ripping your hair out from the stress of not being able to pack every last essential, read these celebrity packing hacks that’ll change the way you think of vacations (and your suitcase.) From dual-use items to the foolproof way to protect your toiletries, check out these A-list packing tips, ahead.