25 Cases of Celebrities Oversharing on Instagram

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. That’s what people in the future will say about 2017, in which celebrities shared about the intimate details of their life as though they were DM-ing with a BFF, and posted photographs that would make their grandmothers cringe if they had Instagram. Actually, a lot of these celebs’ grannies probably do have IG, and we imagine that they’re out there in Virginia or Texas or whatever double-tapping their famous grandchildren’s belfies, but that’s a whole other story.

At this point, it almost seems like a game: Who can overshare on Instagram the most? Will it be Kristen Bell with her butt pad? Kim Kardashian with her completely naked selfie? Anything is possible, nothing’s off the table, and absolutely nothing is sacred. Ahead, find 25 of the most scandalous, ridiculous, over-the-top TMI moments on Instagram, courtesy your favorite celebrities.