25 Cases of Celebrities Oversharing on Instagram

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. That’s what people in the future will say about 2017, in which celebrities shared about the intimate details of their life as though they were DM-ing with a BFF, and posted photographs that would make their grandmothers cringe if they had Instagram. Actually, a lot of these celebs’ grannies probably do have IG, and we imagine that they’re out there in Virginia or Texas or whatever double-tapping their famous grandchildren’s belfies, but that’s a whole other story.
At this point, it almost seems like a game: Who can overshare on Instagram the most? Will it be Kristen Bell with her butt pad? Kim Kardashian with her completely naked selfie? Anything is possible, nothing’s off the table, and absolutely nothing is sacred. Ahead, find 25 of the most scandalous, ridiculous, over-the-top TMI moments on Instagram, courtesy your favorite celebrities.
Kylie Jenner with Tyga
In an alternate universe where it's normal to post shots like this for your boyfriend's birthday, Jenner posted this gem in November 2016. "Happy birthday baby 💋," she wrote.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Blac Chyna
Never in our lives have we seen anything like this, before or since. But—here's Chyna, doing the mannequin challenge mid-childbirth. "Dream team #mannequinchallenge," she wrote in November 2016.
instagram / @blacchyna
Chrissy Teigen
"MY MILK," Teigen posted in June 2016.
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen with John Legend
And now we know what John Legend's ass looks like. "@Instagram," Teigen wrote in July 2015.
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rohrbach
Even models can have double chins, and Teigen proved it with this pic. "On set with @kellyrohr being super models" Teigen posted in June 2014.
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian took it all off for Insta for the first time in August 2015, fully pregnant with baby Saint. And then she wrote a novella. "First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" she wrote. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter#NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜." Mic down, Kim.
instagram / @kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian
Back for round two, Kardashian posted this naked selfie in March 2016. She kept her caption short and sweet this time: "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL."
instagram / @kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski
Aaand here's Kardashian with a partner in crime. "We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn't mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality. #liberated @kimkardashian," Ratajkowski posted in March 2016.
instagram / @emrata
Kris Jenner with Jennifer Lawrence
Here's a weird one, thanks to good ol' Kris Jenner. "Happy Birthday you piece of shit... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible#momager #doll. Photo cred @coreygamble," Jenner wrote in August 2015.
instagram / @krisjenner
Miley Cyrus
Oh, this? This is just Miley Cyrus on the toilet wearing a Drake shirt in August 2015. "When yoooo lipzzzz match Drake!!!!" she wrote.
@mileycyrus / instagram
Miley Cyrus
Of course, another one from TMI offender Miley Cyrus. "R. I . P," she posted of her … teeth in March 2015. Ouch.
instagram / @mileycyrus
Lena Dunham
@lenadunham / instagram
Nicki Minaj
And now we know what Minaj's bare legs and butt look like, thanks to this pic she posted last year. Any questions?
@nickiminaj / instagram
Rihanna
Oh, hey, Rihanna's naked behind! Sup?
@badgalriri / instagram
Suki Waterhouse
Even Waterhouse got in on the TMI, sharing this ridiculously seductive belfie in November 2015.
@sukiwaterhouse / instagram
Katy Perry
Perry loves to poke fun at herself on IG, and this face mask pic is a classic example. "Monday's got me like :-/," she posted.
@katyperry / instagram
Amy Schumer
"Does this grill make me look phat?” Schumer asked. That's not the only question to ask about this pic, if you know what we mean.
@amyschumer / instagram
Olivia Wilde
"I call this hairstyle, 'keep the kid alive.' Products you'll need: sweat, string cheese, diaper rash cream, chewed up crayon, snot, and an enthusiastic spritz of panic," Wilde wrote in October 2015. OK, ew.
instagram / @oliviawilde
Kaley Cuoco
And here's another toilet pic, posted in September 2014, because of course. Thanks, Cuoco!
instagram / @normancook
Anna Kendrick
Kendrick got deep on Instagram, oversharing about her fear of the police (and the dentist)."I get the same feeling at the dentist that I get when I cop car is behind me; I don't think I've done anything wrong, but I feel incredibly guilty," she wrote in September 2014.
instagram / @annakendrick47
Amanda Seyfried
In case you ever wondered what Seyfried looks like with her hair in curlers—now you know.
@mingey / instagram
Mariah Carey
"Just got home after a long night at the studio!!!!! New music coming soon yayyyyyy," Carey wrote in September 2016, because her name is Mariah Carey.
instagram / @mariahcarey
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo got in on the trend with a belfie in November 2016.
instagram / @jlo
Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds
"Two Deadpools, one cup. Your turn #💀💩," Lively posted in February 2016. Um … ew.
instagram / @blakelively
Amber Rose
Because we would be remiss if we didn't include Rose in this roundup, here she is in all her glory in December 2016. "💋," she wrote.
instagram / @amberrose