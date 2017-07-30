10 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

Beyonce

Before welcoming her first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012, Beyonce was pregnant for the first time in 2011, though she sadly learned she lost the baby after a check-up found that there was no heartbeat. Along with channeling her brief through music, the singer opened up about the experience in her 2013 documentary, "Life Is But a Dream," in which she called the miscarriage "the saddest thing [she's] ever been through."

That same year, in an interview with Oprah, the Grammy winner explained why she decided to go public with her miscarriage.

“There are so many couples that go through that and it was a big part of my story,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I did not share I was pregnant the second time, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And that was hard, because all of my family and my friends knew and we celebrated. It was hard.”

Along with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce also recently welcomed two newborn twins—a son named Sir and a daughter named Rumi.