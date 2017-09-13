25 Famous Men Whose Fall Style We Love

You don’t need a reminder that fall’s finally here (along with a subtle nip in the air to prove it) but what you probably do need is a reminder of what’s so wonderful about fall. While we’re happy to trade our iced coffees for cinnamon-flavored lattes and once again feel socially acceptable spending our weekends hibernating under the covers with Netflix, one of the greatest joys of cooler weather is swapping our T-shirts and flip-flops for sweaters and boots—and seeing other stylish people do the same.

And while fashion week runways and Instagram influencers are a great place for fall style inspo for men and women alike, let’s face it, sometimes the people whose street style is must fun to ogle are the famous faces of Hollywood. And though this website is typically focused on celebrating beauty and style for women, sometimes we just need to look at a little man candy, okay?

Yes—we’re talking about the male celebrity heartthrobs whose fashion sense is just as on-fire as their looks. Because whether you’re a style connoisseur or simply enjoy taking in some well-dressed, cozily clad dudes, we can all appreciate a good outfit. To do you a solid, we plucked pics of 25 famous men whose fall style is full-on fierce. Peek at the good looks (see what we did there?) ahead.