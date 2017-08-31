10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married This Summer

It’s time to fact the facts: Summer is coming to a close. But while our days in the sun are dwindling, there is still a lot to look forward to: boots season, fall hairstyles, autumn outfits, and, for some celebrity couples who tied the knot this season, a life-long journey of married bliss. (Hopefully.)
Though this season saw more heartbreaking celebrity splits than we could count (we’re still hurting over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), there was still enough love in the air for wedding bells to ring in Hollywood. To celebrate these summer nuptials, we thought we’d round up a list of 10 celebrity weddings—from Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel—to look back on. See, love isn’t dead after all.
On May 6, 2017, Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black tied the knot in a romantic English wedding at the Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, just south of Daley's hometown. The grooms wore matching Burberry suits (Daley in burgundy; Black in navy), as they walked down the aisle in front of their roughly 120 guests. The London Gay Men's chorus played them out.
A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
"The Big Bang Theory" actor Jim Parsons and graphic designer Todd Spiewak wed on May 13, 2017 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The grooms, who dated for 14 years before tying the knot, matched in black Tom Ford tuxes as they walked down the aisle, before changing into white (Spiewak) and burgundy (Parsons) suits for the reception.
On May 27, 2017, former Victoria's Secret angel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat C.E.O. Evan Spiegel wed in an intimate ceremony at the couple's home in Brentwood, California. The bride wore a Grace Kelly-inspired long-sleeved satin wedding gown with appliquéd lilies by Dior Haute Couture. The ceremony, which was attended by 45 guests, included Kerr's 6-year-old son, Flynn, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, as the ring bearer. For meals, Kerr cooked her beau's favorite: slow-roasted chicken with tumeric and lemon. A caterer recreated the dish for the rest of the guests.
On May 28, 2017, "Shameless" actress Emmy Rossum and "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail married in an intimate ceremony at the Central Synagogue in New York City. The bride wore a custom off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown with a long white veil, as she walked down the aisle decorated with white rose petals. Guests included celebrities and co-stars like William H. Macy, Rami Malek, and Christian Slater, who joined the newly weds for a reception at Guggenheim Museum.
On June 2, "The O.C." alum Benjamin McKenzie and "Homeland" actress Morena Baccarin tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City. The actors, who share daughter Frances Laiz Schnenkkan, got engaged 7 months prior. The wedding also doubled as Baccarin's 38th birthday.
A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@chastainxoxo) on
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo
After five years of dating, "Zero Dark Thirty" actress Jessica Chastain and fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo wed at the groom's family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in the city of Treviso in northern Italy, an hour outside of Venice. The June 10 wedding featured an A-list guest list, including stars like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
"Drake and Josh" actor Josh Peck and his longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien wed on June 24 in Malibu, California. The bride stunned in an strapless ivory gown, while the groom opted for a classic black tux. Though the wedding was attended by Peck's "Grandfathered" co-star, John Stamos, missing from the guest list was the actor's "Drake and Josh" right-hand man, Drake Bell. And while the snub might've started a brief feud between the Nickelodeon actors, it seems they've worked things out, judging from their hug at the 2017 Video Music Awards.
A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on
Danielle Panabaker and Hayes Robbins
On June 24, 2017, "The Flash" and former Disney Channel star Danielle Panabaker wed entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins. The groom, who popped the question on a vacation in Greece, wore classic black tux, while the bride stunned in spaghetti-strap Monique Lhuillier gown. The ceremony was attended by Panabaker's "The Flash" co-stars, Grant Gustin and Katie Cassidy, among others.
On July 8, "Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich tied the knot in a romantic outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Hough spent her summers as a kid. The wedding featured more than 2,000 flowers, including 200 roses as reception centerpieces. The bride who wore a strapless sweetheart Marchesa gown, while the groom kept it simple in a black tux. At the reception, the couple were surprised by a choreographed bridesmaids dance to Sia's "The Greatest." The pair had their first dance to OneRepublic's "All This Time" as fireworks flew over the lake.
A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
On the same day as their "Dancing With the Stars" co-star's wedding, July 8, professional dancers, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovkiy also tied the knot. The couple wed at a romantic ceremony at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, where the bride wore a Karen Sabag coutoure ball gown and heels she bought on her first trip to the groom's native country, Ukraine. Among the 300 guests were "DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess, actress Rumer Willis, and model Nyle DiMarco.