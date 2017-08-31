10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married This Summer

It’s time to fact the facts: Summer is coming to a close. But while our days in the sun are dwindling, there is still a lot to look forward to: boots season, fall hairstyles, autumn outfits, and, for some celebrity couples who tied the knot this season, a life-long journey of married bliss. (Hopefully.)

Though this season saw more heartbreaking celebrity splits than we could count (we’re still hurting over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), there was still enough love in the air for wedding bells to ring in Hollywood. To celebrate these summer nuptials, we thought we’d round up a list of 10 celebrity weddings—from Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel—to look back on. See, love isn’t dead after all.