This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

Ran out of ways to pay tribute to your favorite celebrity? Dutch makeup artist Liza Kondrevich can help in an unusually interesting way. Armed with only makeup, Kondrevich reproduces iconic photos and portraits of the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian as tattoos on the human body. It is, in a word, weird.

Take a look at the Instagram video below. Using Steven Klein’s famous Balmain campaign photo as a starting point, the makeup guru utilizes the Kryolan Supracolor Palette in black and white alongside a white eyeliner from NYX to draw Kim Kardashian’s sultry look on her own forearm.

More of a Rihanna fan? Inspired by the April 2015 cover of Harper’s Bazaar China, the artist uses an Anastasia Beverly Hills lip palette to basically tattoo Rihanna’s face (complete with her signature gaze, contoured face and perfectly set makeup) on her body. Talk about creativity.

Seems generally impractical IRL, but maybe if you’re heading to a Miley Cyrus concert and really want to meet her, you could grab her attention by tattooing her signature tongue-out look on your…forehead? Stomach? Arms? You never know what’ll catch her eye while on stage.

With nearly 150,000 Instagram followers, Kondrevich’s work goes well beyond these temporary pieces of art. Check out her uploads and pay particular attention to the face charts that she’s known for which, at least to our eyes, look like ideal Halloween costume inspirations.