17 Celebrity Kids Who Grew Up to Become Successful Models

Imagine having to live up to the expectations of your super-famous and undeniably successful parents. Well, famous children such as Kaia Gerber and Georgia May Jagger have not only lived up to these expectations but exceeded them as famous names in their own right. Despite being the offspring of some of the most famous models, actors and singers in the world, these celebrity kids are carving a place for themselves in the fashion world—and they’re only getting started.

While having famous parents definitely helps, there’s no doubt that models such as Gigi Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp have worked hard to become the successes we see today. Ahead, we put together 17 models who happen to be the children of celebrities. With famous blood practically running through their veins, these celebrity kids have definitely made their mark in the fashion industry.