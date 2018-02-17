StyleCaster
Share

What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now

by
3 Shares
What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

For most entertainment junkies, celebrity kids are at the heart of celebrity news. They represent the next generation of celebrities, especially if they have two A-list parents. This is why there’s so much hubbub around celebrity births. (As seen by the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus.) But after the initial peak of interest, news around a certain celebrity kid typically dies down when the public moves onto the next adorable A-list baby.

MORE: 10 Adorable Times Celebrity Daughters Tried Walking in Their Moms’ High Heels

This means that we don’t usually see celebrity kids like Suri Cruise and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt grow up, despite the massive news cycle when they were babies. Ahead, we’re taking a look at what 15 celebrity kids look like now, versus what they looked like back then. As expected, the glow-up is real, and all these adorable A-list babies grew up to become handsome young adults and teenagers. Take a look at what the kids of stars like Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes look like now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Brooklyn Beckham
2000: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 1

Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Photo: Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham
2018: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 18

Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
2006: Kaia Gerber, Age 5

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Photo: Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
2018: Kaia Gerber, Age 16

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Photo: Getty Images
Suri Cruise
2006: Suri Cruise, Age 1

Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Photo: Getty Images
Suri Cruise
2007: Suri Cruise, Age 11

Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Rose-Depp
2002: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 3

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Rose-Depp
2017: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 18

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Photo: Getty Images
Willow Smith
2004: Willow Smith, Age 4

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Photo: Getty Images
Willow Smith
2018: Willow Smith, Age 17

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
2008: Sofia Richie, Age 10

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander

Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
2017: Sofia Richie, Age 19

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander

Photo: Getty Images
Pax Jolie-Pitt
2007: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 4

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo: Getty Images
Pax Jolie-Pitt
2017: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 14

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo: Getty Images
Maddox Jolie-Pitt
2003: Madox Jolie-Pitt, Age 2

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo: Getty Images
Maddox Jolie-Pitt
2017: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Age 16

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo: Getty Images
Lourdes Leon
1997: Lourdes Leon, Age 1

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Photo: Getty Images
Lourdes Leon
2017: Lourdes Leon, 21

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Photo: Getty Images
Liv Freundlich
2003: Liv Freundlich, Age 1

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Photo: Getty Images
Liv Freundlich
2018: Liv Freundlich, Age 15

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Photo: Getty Images
Jaden Smith
1999: Jaden Smith, Age 1

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Photo: Getty Images
Jaden Smith
2018: Jaden Smith, Age 19

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Photo: Getty Images
Coco Arquette
2008: Coco Arquette, Age 4

Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Photo: Getty Images
Coco Arquette
2017: Coco Arquette, Age 13

Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Photo: Getty Images
Bindi Irwin
2002: Bindi Irwin, Age 4

Parents: Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin

Photo: Getty Images
Bindi Irwin
2017: Bindi Irwin, Age 19
Photo: Getty Images
Ava Phillippe
2008: Ava Phillippe, Age 9

Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Getty Images
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
2001: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 3

Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook

Photo: Getty Images
Ava Phillippe
2018: Ava Phillippe, Age 18

Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Getty Images
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
2018: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 19

Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

In Pain During Sex? Here's What Could Be Going On

In Pain During Sex? Here's What Could Be Going On
  • Brooklyn Beckham
  • Brooklyn Beckham
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Suri Cruise
  • Suri Cruise
  • Lily Rose-Depp
  • Lily Rose-Depp
  • Willow Smith
  • Willow Smith
  • Sofia Richie
  • Sofia Richie
  • Pax Jolie-Pitt
  • Pax Jolie-Pitt
  • Maddox Jolie-Pitt
  • Maddox Jolie-Pitt
  • Lourdes Leon
  • Lourdes Leon
  • Liv Freundlich
  • Liv Freundlich
  • Jaden Smith
  • Jaden Smith
  • Coco Arquette
  • Coco Arquette
  • Bindi Irwin
  • Bindi Irwin
  • Ava Phillippe
  • Sailor Brinkley-Cook
  • Ava Phillippe
  • Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share