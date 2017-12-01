10 Adorable Times Celebrity Daughters Tried Walking in Their Moms’ High Heels

There is something about children trying on their parents’ clothes that really excites the internet. Factor in celebrity kids like Blue Ivy Carter, North West, Luna Stephens, and Penelope Disick, and you really have a recipe for a viral video. Because celebrity moms, from Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, are just like any other mom and love sharing adorable videos of their kids with their millions of social media followers, we’re frequently granted an inside look to these A-list families—and their wardrobes.

Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up or just want to gush over cute kids doing cute things, these crazy-adorable clips of celebrity daughters trying on their famous moms’ high heels are sure to brighten your day. Ahead, take a look at 10 famous toddlers attempt to walk (OK, more like wobble) in their moms’ oversized, sky-high stilettos. If you want to know what it’s like to walk in Beyoncé’s shoes, just ask Blue Ivy.