10 Celebrity Kids Who Didn’t Know Their Parents Were Famous

Though stars like Hilary Duff, David Beckham, and Cindy Crawford are big celebrities in our book, to their kids, they were simply mom and dad—until someone spilled the beans on their A-list parents. While it’s easy to believe that the red carpet was rolled out when celebrity kids like Brooklyn Beckham and Kaia Gerber popped out of the womb, in actuality, these kids had no idea that the details of their household were sought after by thousands of adoring fans and paparazzi.
And as much as their parents would probably love to shield their kids from the spotlight for all eternity, like life goes, they had to find out sometime. From getting constantly stopped for selfies at Disneyland to hearing about your mom’s acting career in your kindergarten class, here’s how these 10 celebrity kids found out their parents were famous.
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber was at Disneyland for her 8th birthday with her family when she found out her mom, Cindy Crawford, was actually a supermodel. The up-and-coming model opened up about the experience to Teen Vogue in 2017, where she joked that her mom was more famous than the Disney princesses.
"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on," Gerber said. "I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!
Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel
Alexa Ray Joel's parents are supermodel Christie Brinkley and legendary musician Billy Joel. However, growing up, they were just mom and dad. Even when people would stop the family for selfies, the celebrity daughter thought nothing of it.
“Growing up, I didn’t know my parents were famous. I just thought they knew everybody,” she told The New York Post in 2009. “Everyone was always saying, ‘Hi, Billy,’ ‘Hi, Christie.’ I thought they were just popular."
Luca Dotti and Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn's son, Luca Dotti, may be the child of one of the most esteemed actresses in Hollywood's history, but, for him, the Oscar-winning actress was simply known as "Mom" while growing up. In fat, Luca didn't even know his mom's stage last name, Hepburn, and would frequently get confused when reporters would call her that, instead of her married last name, Dotti.
“To me, my mother was Audrey Dotti. I never realized she was Audrey Hepburn. I didn’t know she was a movie star," Luca told People in 2015. “I’d say, ‘I don’t know who you are talking about. You must be mistaken. My mother is called Dotti. I didn’t know she was Audrey Hepburn until I was 6 or so.”
Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham was already a teenager by the time he learned his dad, David Beckham, was one of the most idolized footballers in the U.K. It wasn't until Brooklyn accompanied David to a football game and saw the crowd of fans shouting his dad's name that he had his realization.
"I didn't actually know that they were big until I was about 13," Brooklyn told Wonderland in 2017. "I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad's name and I was like, 'What?! Oh my God. I don't look at them like that.'"
Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham
In July, Victoria Beckham documented on her Instagram story the moment her daughter, Harper, found out she was a Spice Girl. The singer-turned-designer posted a video of her daughter playing with dolls modeled after the girl group. Soon after, Victoria posted a hilarious picture of Harper looking at the dolls confusingly. She captioned the picture, "When you find out mummy was a pop star!" (Looks like the Beckham children are totally clueless about their A-list parents.)
Luca Cruz Comrie and Hilary Duff
In an interview with Seth Meyers in 2017, Hilary Duff opened up about the moment her son, Luca Cruz Comrie, learned that his mom was a lot more well-known than he thought. While Duff has been on countless magazine covers, she explained that her son innocently thought that every classmate's mom got her turn.
“He’s very funny. He’s seen me on the cover of magazines in the grocery store," Duff said. "I really think he just thinks the next day Shane’s mommy is going to be on the cover of a magazine.”
The "Lizzie McGuire" star then transitioned to the moment her son found out about her fame. She said it was when he came came home from school and cheekily told her he knew her "name."
“I think some little rascal at school told him what my name is,” Duff said. “Luca didn’t know my name, and then he said to me, ‘I know your name.’ And I said, ‘I know.’ And he [shakes head] said, ‘I know your name.’ And I was like, ‘Ok.’ And he was like, ‘Hilary Duff.’”
Jack Quiad and Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
For a lot of his life, Jack Quaid though his parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were just like any other classmate's mom and dad growing up. He thought nothing of his parents' esteemed film careers, until he realized how out of the ordinary it was for him to be on movie sets.
"When I was a kid, I didn't really know having parents that are actors were in any way different from my friends' parents, who were lawyers," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "The moment where I realized it was slightly different was when I came to school one day, and I said, 'I was on set.' And they were like, 'You were on set?' I was like, 'Oh, is that a thing?' They were like, 'Yes, it's cool.' I think that was the moment I realized it was slightly different than what most parents do. I had a very normal childhood considering."
Liv and Caleb Freundlich and Julianne Moore
Despite being in dozens of movies, it wasn't until Julianne Moore won a note-worthy award that her son Liv and daughter Caleb—both of whom she shares with director-husband Bart Freundlich—took note of her acting career.
"A couple of years ago I got an award," Julianne told The Edit in 2016. "My kids came and they had seen one or two of my movies, but they hadn't seen them all, and they were shocked! Shocked! First of all, they were shocked that I had done so many movies, and then, that I seemed to be doing these outrageous things."
Prince Jackson and Michael Jackson
He was raised by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, but it wasn't until the singer's son, Prince Jackson, saw his dad in action that he knew how much of a big deal he was. Plus, seeing grown men faint in the prescence of his father's dance moves, really sealed the deal, too.
"We were watching some videos of his performances," he said on "Good Morning America" in 2016. "But what blew my mind was when I saw these big, muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out. So, I was like 'OK, there’s something else going on here.'"
Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Despite her parents being big-time actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis didn't know her mom and dad were famous until she was "12 or 13."
"I didn't realize that it was a big deal that they were famous," she told NBC in 2016. "We would go to Disneyland or something like that, and people would be coming up to them and trying to take a photo, and I just didn't understand."
