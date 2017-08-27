10 Celebrity Kids Who Didn’t Know Their Parents Were Famous

Luca Cruz Comrie and Hilary Duff

In an interview with Seth Meyers in 2017, Hilary Duff opened up about the moment her son, Luca Cruz Comrie, learned that his mom was a lot more well-known than he thought. While Duff has been on countless magazine covers, she explained that her son innocently thought that every classmate's mom got her turn.

“He’s very funny. He’s seen me on the cover of magazines in the grocery store," Duff said. "I really think he just thinks the next day Shane’s mommy is going to be on the cover of a magazine.”

The "Lizzie McGuire" star then transitioned to the moment her son found out about her fame. She said it was when he came came home from school and cheekily told her he knew her "name."

“I think some little rascal at school told him what my name is,” Duff said. “Luca didn’t know my name, and then he said to me, ‘I know your name.’ And I said, ‘I know.’ And he [shakes head] said, ‘I know your name.’ And I was like, ‘Ok.’ And he was like, ‘Hilary Duff.’”