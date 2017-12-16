13 Celebrities’ Go-To Holiday Recipes to Try Out in Your Kitchen

The holidays are almost upon us, which means it’s about time to slip on our Santa Clause-sized pants, gorge on all the food our hearts desire, and enter into a sedentary state for the rest of winter break. Clearly, Hollywood is on the same wave length, judging from the scrumptious holiday meals they concoct every year.
To prepare you for your few weeks of eating, resting, and being merry, we rounded up a list of the most festive and mouth-watering celebrity-approved holiday dishes to whip up in your kitchen this winter. From Lea Michele‘s vegetable lasagna roll-ups to to Jessica Biel‘s festive cranberry ice, try out these 13 celebrity holiday recipes that—no doubt—will make your dinner guests ask for seconds.
Lea Michele — Vegetable Lasagna Roll Ups
As a vegetarian, Lea Michele has a mouth-watering holiday recipe for your non-meat-eating friends. The actress dished on her signature vegetable lasagna roll-ups to InStyle. The dish includes broccoli, Italian herbs, and tons of ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese (which can be substituted for tofu and soy cheese, if you want to make the lasagna vegan.) Full recipe here.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen — Better Than Ina's Roast Chicken
When Chrissy Teigen thinks something is better than Food Network star Ina Garten's cooking, it must be good. In an interview with Vogue, the model revealed her delicious recipe for a roast chicken, which she touts as "better than Ina's." Teigen's recipe includes fresh herbs, lemon zest, and a cooked-to-perfection bird that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Full recipe here.
Lauren Conrad — Christmas Morning Pancakes
Needing something to whip up for Christmas morning, Lauren Conrad's Christmas morning pancakes might do the trick. The reality star, who revealed her recipe on her website, combines blueberries, condensed milk, and powdered sugar for a gooey syrup that she tops her fluffy home-made pancakes with. Full recipe here.
Ayesha Curry — Amaretto Pound Cake with Lemon Glaze
Ayesha Curry doesn't skimp on sweets during the holidays. The chef-turned-CoverGirl's go-to holiday recipe is for a sweet-yet-savory amaretto pound cake with a lemon glaze. With two little ones running around her house, Curry touts the dessert as kid-friendly and something even the pickiest children will enjoy. “It gets devoured by the big and little fingers in my house," she told Us Weekly. Full recipe here.
Gwyneth Paltrow — Potato and Apple Latkes with Smoked Salmon
If you're looking for a way to revamp traditional latkes, Gwyneth Paltrow might have the recipe for you. The actress revealed her potato and apple latkes with smoked salmon recipe on her website, Goop. The dish combines fluffy potatoes with sweet apples and rich smoked salmon for the perfect holiday party snack. Full recipe here.
Jessica Biel — Cranberry Ice
Just because it's winter, doesn't mean you can't have cold desserts. Jessica Biel is a strong believer in this, which is why her go-to holiday dish is cranberry ice. The dessert, which toes the line between an ice cream and shaved ice, combines lemons, cranberries, and sugar for a dairy-free ice-cold dish your vegan friends can enjoy. Top it off with a lemon peel or a mint spring if you're feeling fancy. Full recipe here.
Katie Holmes — Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Katie Holmes's chocolate-covered pretzels are far from the kind you pick up while waiting to check out at the grocery store. The recipe, which she revealed to ABC News, includes four kinds of candy (milk chocolate, butterscotch, M&Ms, white chocolate) for a salty-and-sweet dessert we're sure Suri Cruise is also a fan of. Full recipe here.
Mandy Moore — Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pies might be staple on Thanksgiving, but there's no reason that winter holidays have to leave out the dish. Mandy Moore stands by her gluten-free pumpkin pie recipe for those with diet restrictions. The actress, who revealed her recipe to RealSimple, combines hazelnut flower, Himalayan pink salt, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice for a dessert you'll want to eat all year-long. Full recipe here.
Sarah Michelle Gellar — Family Gingerbread Cookies
Gingerbread cookies might seem old, but Sarah Michelle Gellar believes her recipe tops anything you've ever tasted. The actress revealed her family recipe in an interview with Us Weekly, in which she disclosed that her kids like to sandwich the gingerbreads into a frosting sandwich and eat them that way. Full recipe here.
Christina Hendricks — Rub-All-Over-Your-Body Cornbread Stuffing
Christina Hendricks's cornbread stuffing is so good, you can rub it all over your body. The "Mad Men" star's recipe, which she revealed to InStyle, includes crumbled cornbread and biscuits, pork sausage, chick broth, and tons of fragrant herbs. Plus, it serves a party of eight (with leftovers for days after.) Full recipe here.
Ali Larter — Apple Crostada with Gouda
For the holidays, Ali Larter's go-to recipe is her apple crostada with Gouda cheese. (Yes—gouda.) The recipe, inspired by her mom's upside-down apple pie growing up, combines sharp Gouda with warm apple slices for a pizza-like dessert that really highlights the fruit's natural sweetness. “I love how the sharpness of the Gouda makes the sweet apples shine," Larter told Us Weekly. Full recipe here.
Dolly Parton — Cinnamon Bread
You haven't had cinnamon bread until you've had Dolly Parton's cinnamon bread. The singer revealed her go-to holiday dessert recipe in an interview with Us Weekly, where she touted the ooey-gooey dish (which includes plenty of cinnamon, lemon juice, and butter) as the perfect holiday dessert. “You’ve got to have cinnamon bread with tons and tons of butter at Christmas,” Parton said. Full recipe here.
Zoe Saldana — Bacalao a la Criolla
