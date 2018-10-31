StyleCaster
37 Must-See Celebrity Costumes from Halloween 2018

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images.

There’s something exquisitely delightful about celebrity Halloween costumes.

During Halloweekend (and on Halloween itself), Instagram turns into a kind of red carpet—a virtual one filled with whimsical get-ups, rather than a physical one covered in evening gowns. And that’s because celebrities tend to take Halloween more seriously than we do. Honestly, they take it more seriously than anyone we know.

Vanessa Hudgens dedicated her Instagram to Halloween for the entire month of October, adopting a strictly black-and-white aesthetic and uploading all kinds of spooky pics. Heidi Klum has spent more time brainstorming and executing Halloween costumes than we can possibly fathom.

Even stars who aren’t known for their Halloween spirit have pulled off head-turning costumes. Remember Lebron James as Pennywise? Or Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Or Kelly Rowland as Dionne from Clueless?

Celebrities make Halloween happen, and they diligently upload photos to Instagram so the rest of us can vicariously celebrate alongside them.

Ahead, 37 of the most incredible celebrity Halloween costumes we’ve seen this year.

Because dressing up for Halloween is fun. But seeing how celebrities dressed up for Halloween is somehow even more fun.

Rita Ora as Post Malone
That’s Hot 🔥 Loves it 😍 @NickyHilton 👑

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton
Beyoncé as Toni Braxton
my baby butterfly..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner as a Butterfly
Zoe Kravitz as "Mornings Suck"
Christian Siriano as Cleopatra
Josephine Skriver as "The Purge"
Nina Dobrev as "A Star Is Born"
Nina Dobrev (Also) as a Unicorn
Freaking full moons! 😡😡 #halloween #werewolf

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Sara Sampaio as a Werewolf
Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart as Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite
Jonathan Cheban as Willy Wonka
Jonathan Cheban as Willy Wonka (Again)
He’s bringing sexy back

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

Johnny Dex and Devon Windsor as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Martha Hunt as Catwoman
Tracee Ellis Ross as Nakia from "Black Panther"
Ciara as a "Black Panther" Warrior
should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner as Fembot from "Austin Powers"
just keep breathin 🗯

A post shared by 𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@milliebobbybrown) on

Millie Bobby Brown as a Cheerleader
another Saturday Nite 🎃

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark (and Sophie Turner as an Elephant)
❤️ Sailor Moon 🌙 or Taylor Moon ❤️

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Taylor Hill as Sailor Moon
Paris Hilton as a Jackalope
#SpiritAnimal ✨✨🦄✨✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Paris Hilton as a Spirit Animal
Sarah Hyland as a Taco
Vanessa Hudgens (and Friends) as "The Craft"
Vanessa Hudgens as Alice in Wonderland
Shieeett!

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

KJ Apa as a Cheetah
Lauren Conrad as "The Birds"
Lauren Conrad as the MET Gala (?)

We're not positive what the costume is, but we know she looks great.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
the professional

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

Maddie Ziegler and Tonya Brewer as "Leon, the Professional"
🎥🎞

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Jordyn Woods as Catwoman
Victoria Justice as a Ouija Board
runaways

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Harley Quinn
Frankie Grande as the Cosmos
Halsey as Poison Ivy

