37 Must-See Celebrity Costumes from Halloween 2018

There’s something exquisitely delightful about celebrity Halloween costumes.

During Halloweekend (and on Halloween itself), Instagram turns into a kind of red carpet—a virtual one filled with whimsical get-ups, rather than a physical one covered in evening gowns. And that’s because celebrities tend to take Halloween more seriously than we do. Honestly, they take it more seriously than anyone we know.

Vanessa Hudgens dedicated her Instagram to Halloween for the entire month of October, adopting a strictly black-and-white aesthetic and uploading all kinds of spooky pics. Heidi Klum has spent more time brainstorming and executing Halloween costumes than we can possibly fathom.

Even stars who aren’t known for their Halloween spirit have pulled off head-turning costumes. Remember Lebron James as Pennywise? Or Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Or Kelly Rowland as Dionne from Clueless?

Celebrities make Halloween happen, and they diligently upload photos to Instagram so the rest of us can vicariously celebrate alongside them.

Ahead, 37 of the most incredible celebrity Halloween costumes we’ve seen this year.

Because dressing up for Halloween is fun. But seeing how celebrities dressed up for Halloween is somehow even more fun.