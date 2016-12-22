Where Celebrities Work Out—and What Their Gyms Are Like

For better or worse, people often look to celebs for inspiration to hit the gym. But we don’t always think of seeking out the exact workout a certain star favors—with costly personal trainers and ultra-luxe home gyms, this usually seems out of the realm of possibility. That said, celebs actually really love working out at fitness studios, so if you’re in New York or Los Angeles and you want to do, say, the fitness routine favored by Taylor Swift or Gigi Hadid, you’re in serious luck.
But what are these workouts really like? If you swing by Body by Simone, a high-intensity hour-long dance class, will you be able to keep up? Don’t worry: We got the inside scoop on all of the best celebrity workouts from coast to coast, so you don’t have to pony up for a pricy class without a clue of what might happen while you’re there. Keep in mind that the Swift and Hadids of the world generally go with private sessions at these studios, so it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself sweating to Britney Spears alongside Britney Spears, but you’ll at least be breathing the same air as some of these celebs. Ahead, find our favorite star gyms in NYC and L.A.
Body by Simone in NY and LA
Celebs: Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift
Classes vary by theme—"Full Body," "Hips, Thighs, & Buns"—but in general, expect to move nonstop in 60-minute dance cardio classes that incorporate relatively easy-to-follow choreography.
Pro tip: Stand in the back for your first class, but challenge yourself to get to the front row eventually.
WundaBar Pilates in NY and LA
Celebs: Vanessa Hudgens, Susan Sarandon, Ashley Tisdale, Tia Mowry, Tinashe
Perhaps you've done Pilates before. That's cool. This class will still kick your butt. Combining the Pilates reformer, Wunda Chair, ballet bar and jump board into a patented "WundaFormer," the 45-minute classes sculpt your muscles quickly and efficiently.
Pro tip: Expect to be sore afterward.
Ballet Beautiful in NY
Celebs: Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Natalie Portman
Barre classes are all the rage these days, but this one brings elements of classical ballet to strengthen and stretch, leading to super-toned (and very elegant) limbs.
Pro tip: You don't have to be a ballerina to enjoy these classes—but no shame in holding your hands with the pointer and pinky fingers extended above the middle and ring fingers, if you remember that from ballet class.
Barry's Bootcamp in NY and LA (and elsewhere)
Celebs: Christina Applegate, Sandra Bullock, Kim Kardashian, Carrie Underwood, Amanda Seyfried
Combining 25 minutes of running with 25 minutes of strength training, Barry's is not for the faint of heart. There are intervals, which means that just when you're about ready to give up, it's usually time to switch to the next exercise.
Pro tip: Stick with the lightest weights if it's your first time.
Dog Pound in NY
Celebs: Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Constance Jablonski
As its name suggests, Dog Pound does not mess around. Favored by Victoria's Secret models of all stripes, 50 burpees, push-ups, and plenty of lunges.
Pro tip: Be prepared to sweat. That is all.
ModelFit in NY and LA
Celebs: Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chrissy Teigen
With a focus on smaller muscles, everything is slowed down here—definitely a slow and steady wins the race situation. Mixing Pilates, yoga, movement, motion, balance, stability, functional training, and other elements, you can expect a class that won't necessarily make you break a sweat—but will make you sore the next day.
Pro tip: Regular attendance can have some pretty nifty results.
Rise Nation in LA
Celebs: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Greene, Jessica Biel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Duff's boyfriend Jason Walsh founded Rise Nation, which features the VersaClimber, a climbing machine that differs from a stair-climbing machine mostly in its ability to utilize your upper body too.
Pro tip: The VersaClimber goes as fast or as slow as you want—it moves with your body, à la a rowing machine—so you can start at your pace in the 30-minute classes and go bigger with time.
SoulCycle in NY and LA (and elsewhere)
Celebs: Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Sophia Bush, Victoria Beckham, Kelly Ripa
SoulCycle put spinning on the map. Its signature 45-minute classes incorporate inspirational fitness instructors, bike dancing, low lighting, and pumping music to get your ass in gear, literally.
Pro tip: Try the community ride for your first go-around—it's free!
SLT in NY
Celebs: Sofía Vergara, Chrissy Teigen, Kyra Sedgwick, Lo Bosworth
These 50-minute classes are serious slow burns. Done on Megaformers which combine Pilates, cardio, and strength training, the class might at first seem as though it's performed on a torture device—but it will get easier.
Pro tip: Tell the instructor you're new on your first try so they can assist you in figuring out how to nail every move.
Gotham Gym in NY
Celebs: Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
It's been said that "scrolling through [founder Rob] Piela’s Instagram is like flipping through a sweatier version of Vogue," which is actually true. That's because models flock to this cool-girl gym to squat, jab, and hook their way to toned bods, though you certainly don't have to be a model to sweat it out at Gotham.
Pro tip: Ask for a little help taping your hands—and be ready to experience serious arm fatigue.
Tracy Anderson Method in NY and LA
Celebs: Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Christy Turlington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie
Tracy Anderson has practically become a household name by building a veritable fitness empire, and her celeb clients are nothing if not faithful.
Pro tip: Try her DVDs at home if you live in a smaller city, or to keep your workout game on point while you travel.
The Bar Method
Celebs: Drew Barrymore, Dakota Fanning, Lucy Hale
Based on techniques with a deep understanding of how the body moves and muscles work, the Bar Method promises to actually redefine your muscles completely, replacing bulk with length.
Pro tip: This barre class uses intel from the Lotte Berk method and physical therapists to keep you safe while exercising.
Pop Physique
Celebs: Mindy Kaling, Haim, Kat Von D, Diane Kruger
Pop Physique combines Pilates, barre, and the Lotte Berk method to create a workout that targets your core muscles—and your butt.
Pro tip: The 60-minute classes use weights, barre, and a "Pop ball" to strengthen you from the inside out.
