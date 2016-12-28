The Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2016

When normal people get into an argument, they exchange a few choice words and get over it. Maybe, if they’re feeling especially petulant, they air their grievances on social media (tacky) or get into a public spat at an event (not ideal). But then everything blows over, and if anyone else got involved in the first place, they forget all about it in about five minutes. Humans are nothing if not self-absorbed.
But when a celebrity gets into a fight, the whole universe (or at least Twitterverse) often gets involved, and everyone has something to say. Little things get blown out of proportion, big things completely explode, and people say things they regret, which is expressed in the art form of the deleted tweet. This year, some volatile combination of the proliferation of social media, a seriously YOLO attitude about boundaries, and tensions being high in general led to some of the nastiest celebrity arguments of all time.
We’re talking exes going at each other, sisters standing up for each other (in questionable ways), and enough shade thrown to keep our nation’s beaches out of the sun all year. Click through to discover the biggest, baddest, meanest celebrity feuds of 2016—and as you go, test yourself to see if you can remember exactly who feuded with whom.
Taylor Swift
By now, everyone from sea to shining sea knows that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a bitter battle with Taylor Swift this year. But the details get a bit muddy with the sands of time, so here's a quick refresher: West first kicked up dirt with Swift some seven years ago (yes, it's been that long) at the MTV VMAs when he cut off her acceptance speech to say that Beyoncé had a better video. It seemed as though it was all water under the bridge after he apologized. But then it got much worse this year after West dropped "Famous," in which he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” and Swift decried it. West (and Kardashian) claimed he ran the line by Swift first, and she was down. Then he released a music video with naked wax figures of many famous people, including Swift, and Kardashian posted proof on Snapchat that Swift really had given West her blessing. That pretty much brings us to now. Congrats, guys. The award for biggest star feud this year def goes to you.
Blac Chyna vs…
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid vs…
Stephanie Seymour
“[Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title,” Stephanie Seymour was quoted as saying in Vanity Fair. A better title: “Bitches of the moment!” she laughed. “That would be a good title for them.” And thus started one of this year's biggest feuds. Jenner clapped back on her app, writing, “If you’re going to tell us not to be in ‘your moment,’ then don’t be in mine!” Bella Hadid entered the fray, telling Glamour, among other things, "My sister and Kendall work their asses off." Seymour apologized, and said her comments were taken out of context. And then all was quiet.
Chloë Grace Moretz vs…
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has found herself in more than one feud this year, and this edition, between herself and Chloë Grace Moretz, began when Kardashian posted a nude selfie to Twitter. Moretz responded with outrage: “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than … just their bodies.” Obviously, Kardashian wasn't about to take that one sitting down. "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo," she wrote. Ouch. Later, in an interview with Glamour, Moretz stood firm. "That picture wasn't linked to body confidence," she said. "It wasn't a #BodyConfidence or #LoveWhoYouAre. It was done in a slightly voyeuristic light, which I felt was a little inappropriate for young women to see." For Kardashian's part, the little spat inspired her to write a blog post in honor of National Women's Day. "The body-shaming and slut-shaming—it’s like, enough is enough," Kardashian wrote. "I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality."
Demi Lovato vs…
Taylor Swift
Another repeat offender. Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato's long history of beef is nothing new—it's gone on and on, in fact—but the latest chapter involves Lovato calling out Swift and her squad for championing an unrealistic body image. "To be honest, and this will probably get me in trouble, I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body," Lovato told Glamour. "It's kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it's not real." A source told E! News that Swift was none too pleased with the jab. "Taylor has a tight group of women in her life that all have her and each others' back and sometimes people just want that," the source said. "She thought it was unnecessary for her to make those comments. They both have never been really good friends."
Khloé Kardashian vs…
Chloë Grace Moretz
Kim Kardashian's not the only celeb who has found herself in the center of a high-profile feud this year (hmm). After the whole Twitter feud between Kim and Chloë came to a head, Kim's ever-protective little sis Khloé Kardashian went head to head with Chloë. In response to Chloë's comment, "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world," Khloé posted a shot of a girl who looked a lot like Chloë who was, uh, exposed while wearing a bikini. "Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???" Khloé wrote (and then deleted). Gross.
Justin Bieber vs…
Selena Gomez
This one was a doozy. Justin Bieber started dating Sofia Richie, and posted a bunch of pics of her on Instagram. Fans didn't like it, and Bieber threatened to go private. Then, for some reason, Selena Gomez decided to get involved—possibly because Richie was Bieber's first serious-seeming gf since Gomez and Bieber broke up. (Yeah, we have a headache too.) "If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol -it should be special between you two only," Gomez wrote. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. They were there for you before anyone." Bieber wasn't feeling it, responding, "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love." Ultimately, Bieber not only went private on IG—he deleted his account altogether.
Nicki Minaj vs…
Demi Lovato
Nicki Minaj posted a shot of herself, Demi Lovato, and designer Jeremy Scott on Instagram, but she, uh, "forgot" to tag Lovato. In response, Lovato shared a similar pic on her own IG, with the caption, “some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.” And then Lovato went on an epic late-night Twitter rant, one of her fave activities in the world.
Kate Upton vs…
