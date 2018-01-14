Every Celebrity Couple Who Has Gotten Engaged in 2018 Thus Far

For entertainment junkies like ourselves, the only thing better than learning that two celebrities are together is learning that two celebrities are engaged. Already, 2018 is shaping up to be a good year in Hollywood. It seems like left and right, celebrities are putting rings on each other’s fingers and sharing the news on social media. Obviously, we’re right there to celebrate with them.
Considering the frequency of 2018 celebrity engagements, we compiled a running list of A-list couples who are headed down the aisle. From Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, check out every celebrity couple who got engaged in 2018, ahead. (Don’t forget to look at those rings.)
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka started 2018 with an engagement when the "Leftovers" actor proposed to the hotel heiress on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on New Year's weekend. A video of the proposal shows Zylka getting down on one knee and presenting Hilton with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. Hilton and Zylka met an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn't begin dating until they reconnected in 2015.
“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”
Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed her engagement to television writer, Brad Falchuk, on the cover of the sex and love issue of her magazine, Goop. The couple—who met on the set of "Glee," which Falchuk executive produced and Paltrow acted on in 2010—made their relationship official in April 2015, a year after Paltrow announced her divorce from Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
Paltrow opened up to People about finding love and marrying again. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”
Afiya Bennet and Lloyd Dickenson — January 2018
Model Afiya Bennet, who you might know as Naomi Campbell's protégé or a face for Fenty Beauty, announced her engagement to model-actor Lloyd Dickenson on Instagram. Dickenson popped the question over the holidays on a family trip to Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, according to People. The couple dated for a year and a half.
Dickenson presented Bennet with the ring, which featured a tear-shaped diamond on a double-strand diamond band, after he tricked her into thinking their families were going to a big dinner party. She became frustrated when her dad insisted that they go out to the deck to take a family photo, which is when Dickenson got down on one knee. "I said yes with nothing but excitement in my heart and in my eyes," Bennet told People.
Alexa Ray Joel, the musician and model daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gleason, on Instagram in a series of romantic beachside photos of the proposal on New Year's Day.
“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!” Joel wrote on Instagram.
"Outlander's" actress Catriona Balfe announced her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globe awards when she walked the red carpet with a sparkling diamond ring on her wedding finger. Balfe confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Tony McGill, in an interview with People. The couple, who has largely kept out of the public eye, dated for about two years before their engagement on New Year's weekend.
“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” Balfe said.