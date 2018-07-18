5 Pairs of Incredibly Stylish, Celebrity-Designed Sunglasses

Celebrities, supermodels and influencers undoubtedly shape what’s trending—and what’s selling—in fashion. But these days, they’re going a step beyond the usual endorsements to join design teams and release collaborations with bona fide labels.

This season, the eyewear industry exploded with several high-profile, celebrity-backed collections of sunglasses. Here, 5 of the best ones you can shop.

1. Privé Revaux

Jeremy Piven, Ashley Benson, Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfeld teamed up to launch a new eyewear line this spring. The affordable collection of men’s and women’s sunglasses (and eyeglasses) have been spotted on other celebrity fans including Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid. At just $30 a pop, why not grab a pair (or ten)?

Image courtesy of Prive Revaux

Prive Revaux the Heartbreaker sunglasses, $30 at Amazon

2. Quay x Jasmine Sanders

Supermodel-turned-influencer (@golden_barbie) teamed up with QUAY to launch a Coachella-inspired capsule collection of sunny-hued shades inspired by the blonde beauty and music festivals alike. The collection is still available to shop on .

Image courtesy of QUAY

Quay x Jasmine Muse Fade sunglasses, $39 at QUAY

3. Quay x Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s collaboration with Australian eyewear label Quay debuted in July. The limited-edition capsule collection consists of four eclectic pairs, inspired by celebrity culture, with retro details. The collection is still live and shoppable on .

Image courtesy of QUAY

Quay x Kylie Starstruck sunglasses, $80 at QUAY

4. Tilda Swinton x Gentle Monster

The Doctor Strange actress and muse to Chanel, the late David Bowie and Hiader Ackermann teamed up with avant-garde eyewear label Gentle Monster this spring to release a limited-edition capsule collection of luxury sunglasses. The collection consists of a range of different styles—from sultry cat eyes to classic aviator shapes.

Image courtesy of Nordstrom

Tilda Swinton x Gentle Monster Twotonic, $286 at Nordstrom

5. Kate Bosworth for Jacques Marie Mage

Kate Bosworth is just as well-known for her keen sense of style as she is for acting career. Now, the actress has expanded her resume in the fashion sector with the ‘Fascination’ sunglasses. Designed in collaboration with California-based eyewear label Jacques Marie Mage, Kate’s design is inspired by Marilyn Monroe. The ‘fascination’ frames are available in three distinctive colors, each with 18k carat gold hardware.

Image courtesy of Moda Operandi

Fascination St. By Kate Bosworth, $625 at Moda Operandi

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.