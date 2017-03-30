These Celebrity Date Night Outfits Are Predictably Extra

What do you wear when you go on a date with your significant other? Jeans? A T-shirt? Lip balm? Maybe a dress or some high-waisted trousers if you’re going to see a performance of some kind? Of course, some of us get a little more dressed up when it comes time to pay homage to the relationship gods with a night out on the town with our boos, and by some of us, we mean—celebrities. You’d be hard-pressed to find a celeb who just dons a tracksuit or whatever to paint the town red with bae, unless, of course, the tracksuit is Vetements and they’re wearing stilettos with it.

Instead, stars tend to veer toward the drama when selecting their date night lewks, like Kim Kardashian in her floor-length coat, ribbed dress, and snakeskin boots (complete with bobby-pinned hair courtesy of a serious glam squad); Chrissy Teigen in Marrakesh in a mustard-colored silk dress and sandals; or the queen herself, Beyoncé, in a full-on sheer dress and perfectly done-up hair and makeup. Pls note that in all three cases, their husbands are wearing much more toned-down outfits—OK, John Legend tried a little harder, but Kanye West and Jay Z just wore whatever. Pristine whatever, but whatever nonetheless. Anyway, ahead, discover 11 times celebs donned their best date night looks and hit the town with their babes.