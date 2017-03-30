These Celebrity Date Night Outfits Are Predictably Extra

What do you wear when you go on a date with your significant other? Jeans? A T-shirt? Lip balm? Maybe a dress or some high-waisted trousers if you’re going to see a performance of some kind? Of course, some of us get a little more dressed up when it comes time to pay homage to the relationship gods with a night out on the town with our boos, and by some of us, we mean—celebrities. You’d be hard-pressed to find a celeb who just dons a tracksuit or whatever to paint the town red with bae, unless, of course, the tracksuit is Vetements and they’re wearing stilettos with it.
Instead, stars tend to veer toward the drama when selecting their date night lewks, like Kim Kardashian in her floor-length coat, ribbed dress, and snakeskin boots (complete with bobby-pinned hair courtesy of a serious glam squad); Chrissy Teigen in Marrakesh in a mustard-colored silk dress and sandals; or the queen herself, Beyoncé, in a full-on sheer dress and perfectly done-up hair and makeup. Pls note that in all three cases, their husbands are wearing much more toned-down outfits—OK, John Legend tried a little harder, but Kanye West and Jay Z just wore whatever. Pristine whatever, but whatever nonetheless. Anyway, ahead, discover 11 times celebs donned their best date night looks and hit the town with their babes.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
"Date night," Kardashian noted.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
When "date night" means rolling up at the club, and "attire" means a white lace bra sticking out of the bottom of your shirt.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Khlo posted this pic on Thompson's birthday this year. "May we forever look at one another like this," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @khloekardashian
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Leaving the posh 34 Mayfair restaurant in London. (Wait, we spy jeans!)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
"Best. Birthday. Everrrrr," Reynolds wrote. "Courtesy of my wife, buddy, and international spy, @blakelively. With huge thanks to my favorite restaurant in NYC, @_o_ya_ -- and a special shout out to our children for not ruining everything like they planned." Cute.
Photo:
instagram / @vancityreynolds
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Date night for these two is ~fancy.~ "Marrakesh!" Teigen wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Nothing like a sheer dress to convey the fact that it's date night.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell
OK, technically this isn't date night—this is a daytime coffee date—but these two are too cute to be left out. Also, shout-out to the jeans. Way to keep things casual, y'all.
Photo:
instagram / @peopletalkru
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Cyrus and Hemsworth kept it colorful and bright at MaRS Gallery in L.A. for pal Vijat Mohindra's photography exhibit.