Double the Fun: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Have Twins

Two is better than one—at least for these celebrity couples who have all grown their family by two. We mean, twins of course! While it should be pretty ingrained in your brain by now that Beyonce and Jay Z have twins (considering the media circus surrounding them, and that epic baby pic), there are about nine other celebrity couples who have flown under the radar with their identical bundles of joy.

To keep you educated on all the celebrity heirs ready to take Hollywood’s throne in the next decade or so, (we’re looking at you Rumi and Sir Carter), we’ve rounded up 10 celebrity couples (past and present) who have welcomed twins. (Will any of these A-list young ones become the next Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? Only time will tell.)