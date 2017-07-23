Double the Fun: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Have Twins

Two is better than one—at least for these celebrity couples who have all grown their family by two. We mean, twins of course! While it should be pretty ingrained in your brain by now that Beyonce and Jay Z have twins (considering the media circus surrounding them, and that epic baby pic), there are about nine other celebrity couples who have flown under the radar with their identical bundles of joy.
To keep you educated on all the celebrity heirs ready to take Hollywood’s throne in the next decade or so, (we’re looking at you Rumi and Sir Carter), we’ve rounded up 10 celebrity couples (past and present) who have welcomed twins. (Will any of these A-list young ones become the next Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? Only time will tell.)
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Though Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, something good did come out of the A-list couple's marriage: six beautiful children. Along with preteens Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; and Shiloh, 11, Jolie and Pitt also have two 9-year-old twins—daughter Vivienne and son Knox, who they brought into the world on July 12, 2008.
Getty Images
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
Though we have yet to see pictures of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's newborn twins—who they welcomed on June 6, 2017—we do know their names. (We'll take anything at this point.) Per a statement to People, the A-list couple's twin boy and girl are named Ella and Alexander. Not your typical over-the-top celebrity baby names, but still adorable nonetheless.
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony finalized their divorce in June 2014, but luckily, they've remained chummy ever since—even sneaking in a quick kiss at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards. That friendliness might come in handy considering they're co-parenting two 9-year-old twins—son Maximilian and daughter Emme—whose birthday is February 22, 2008.
Getty Images
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Along with an Oscar, Julia Robert's most prizes possessions also include her three kids who shares with her cinematographer husband, Daniel Moder. Along with their 10-year-old son Henry, the couple also parent 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus—a daughter and son, respectively, who they welcomed on November 28, 2004.
Getty Images
Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips
Though Julie Bowen has two teenage daughters on "Modern Family," she has all boys IRL with husband and software developer, Scott Phillips. In addition to her 10-year-old son Oliver, the Bowen also parents two 8-year-old twin boys—John and Gustav—who she gave birth to on May 8, 2009.
Getty Images
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon finalized their divorce in November 2016, they still seem like friendly exes—especially when they bring their kids to fun-filled events like the one pictured here. On April 30, 2011, the "Vision of Love" singer gave birth to a twin boy and girl—Moroccan and Monroe—who turned six this year.
Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Before tying the knot in September 2014, Neil Patrick Harris and his now-husband and celebrity chef David Burtka actually welcomed a twin boy and girl via surrogacy. The couple increased their family by two with son Gideon and daughter Harper on October 12, 2010. They are currently 6 years old.
Getty Images
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
Unlike some of the families on this list, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's twins are both girls. The model and actor welcomed their twin daughters—Dolly and Charlie—on December 28, 2008. They are currently 8 years old.
Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Along with 14-year-old son James Wilkie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick also have two adorable 8-year-old twin daughters—Marion and Tabitha—who they welcomed on June 22, 2009 via surrogacy.
Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay Z
In February, Beyonce shocked the world when she announced via a super-extravagant, flower-filled Instagram that she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z. Flash forward five months and the singer shocked the world again when she *casually* dropped a photo of her cradling her twins—a boy named Sir and a daughter named Rumi—while wearing a lavish, floor-length veil. Per the twins' birth certificate, they were born on June 13, 2017 at 5:13 a.m. with Rumi coming slightly before her brother.
instagram / @beyonce