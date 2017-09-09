10 Surprising Celebrity Couples Who You Definitely Forgot Dated

Like most of us, celebrities have dated a wide variety of people—from the downright random to your favorite Hollywood heartthrobs. And, for those who have been veterans on the A-list scene for quite some time now, the pool of potential suitors isn’t really that big when you factor in the recurring characters you bump shoulders with on the red carpet.

Still, over time, the memory of these odd celebrity couples have faded. Lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork and dug up 10 surprising celebrity pairs from Hollywood’s yesteryear to fawn (or simply express shock) over. From Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock to Rihanna and Shia Labeouf, see them all, ahead.