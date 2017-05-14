StyleCaster
9 Times Celebrities Took the Plunge and Rocked a Buzz Cut

by
Photo: Getty

You know what’s cool? A badass woman with a buzz cut. Nothing says IDGAF like taking a razor to your locks, and when you’re famous, the YOLO vibes run even stronger since you get your photograph taken approximately every time you walk out of your house. Since Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry have both rocked mega-short hair of late, we combed through history to find the various times women celebs have taken the plunge and let go of all of their hair.

Ahead, discover all of the best buzz cut moments in Hollywood, from recent times to days of yore. (Here’s lookin’ at you, Angelina Jolie!) If you’ve been thinking about going with a shorter haircut, you just might find inspiration in these famous ladies’ rocker cuts—and if you love your mane and would never cut it off, at least you can live vicariously through these exceptionally short styles.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

At the Personal Shopper premiere in Los Angeles in March 2017.

Photo: Getty
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

At Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway in NYC in April 2017.

Photo: Getty
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in May 2017 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in May 2017 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
At the premiere of Playing God in October 1997 at the Criterion Theater in New York City.
Photo: Getty
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

At a screening of Star Wars Episode III at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005. 

Photo: Getty
Alek Wek
Alek Wek

Walking Zac Posen in 2012 in NYC.

Photo: Getty
Amber Rose
Amber Rose

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo: Getty
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron

Out and about in Los Angeles in 2012, after shaving her head for Mad Max: Fury Road (which was shot back then, though it didn't come out until 2015). 

Photo: Getty

