Your Guide to Celebrity Butts on Social Media

Celebrity butts drive us nuts—especially when they’re constantly teasing us with them all over social media. And it’s not just the beautiful behind belonging to Kim Kardashian that has the ability to break the internet—pretty much any star who shows a little skin starts trending with a quickness.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite celeb bare butts we’ve seen on Instagram.

1. Justin Bieber

Back in 2015, Bieber shared—and swiftly deleted—a photo of his naked butt on a boat to Instagram.

The snap sparked serious controversy, with many accusing Instagram of committing a double standard in its famously-strict nudity policy by not deleting the photo, but refusing to allow photos of women’s nipples on the site.

The Biebs captioned this naked photo with a simple “look.” And that we did.

2. John Legend

Chrissy Teigen posted this almost naked snap of husband Legend as a dig to Instagram for its nudity policy. Teigen captioned the photo simply, “@Instagram.”

3. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga bared her butt for her Do What U Want album cover, which she released on Twitter.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna left just about nothing to the imagination when she posted a picture of her naked ass in denim “shorts.” The photo was quickly deleted, but not before it was screenshot approximately one zillion times.

5. Chelsea Handler

Handler posted this photo of herself stretching her bare backside, challenging Instagram’s nudity policies.

6. Kendall Jenner

Just like her big sister, Jenner isn’t afraid of stripping down for social media. She captioned this photo of a toy car balancing on her backside with, “road trippin like.” Oh yeah, we see what you did there, Kendall.

7. Nicki Minaj

While Minaj isn’t technically sans pants in this photo, she may as well be. Minaj posted the almost-nude cover last year to announce the release of her new track, causing quite a bit of controversy at the time.

8. Miley Cyrus

We appreciate the strategic emoji placement in Cyrus’ post, but is the shower really a place you feel the need to snap—and share—a photo?

9. Kim Kardashian

This list wouldn’t be complete without remembering the moment Kardashian’s shiny, round butt appeared on our Instagram feeds—and just about broke the internet.

10. Amber Rose

A super-skimpy monokini and heels are just an average day at the beach for Rose.

Originally published July 2015. Updated March 2017.