10 Celebs Who Were Bridesmaids or Groomsmen to Other Celebs

Let’s admit it: Whether we’ve discussed it with them or not, we all know who the frontrunners are for our wedding’s bridesmaids and groomsmen, whenever that may be. Yeah, the whole “marrying the love of your life thing” is cool and all, but, let’s be real, what we’re really excited for is dancing with our BFF Maid of Honor to our favorite ’90s track at the reception.
Turns out, celebrities are not too different from us. Judging from the wedding photos of stars like Julianne Hough and Ashley Tisdale, even A-listers are prone to recruit their besties for their nuptials—and, when you’re a celeb, those bestie bridesmaids tend to be from Hollywood’s pool as well. From boybanders to Disney co-stars, here are 10 celebrities who were bridesmaids, groomsmen, and even officiators for other celebrities.
Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev was a first-time bridesmaid at her best friend and "Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough's wedding to NHL star Brooks Laich in July. As part of her bridesmaids duty, "The Vampire Diaries" star helped choreograph a surprise performance to one of Hough's favorite songs, "The Greatest" by Sia, at the reception. Though Hough's wedding had a few bumps in the road, including Dobrev's bridesmaids' bus breaking down, the actress deemed the soiree the "most fun wedding" she's ever been too.
Chris Kirkpatrick and *NSYNC
At Chris Kirkpatrick's wedding to Karly Skladany in November 2013, the former *NSYNC member tapped all four of old bandmates, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Justin Timberlake as groomsmen to help him say bye, bye, bye to his bachelor days. Also in attendance was Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel.
Ciara and Kelly Rowland
In July 2016, Ciara had a fairytale wedding to NFL star Russell Wilson at Peckforton Castle in the United Kingdom. To help her celebrate, the "Goodies" singer tapped Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland as a bridesmaid. However, Rowland wasn't the only A-list member of Ciara's bridal party. Total Request Live host La La Anthony was also a part of the nuptials.
Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth
For her wedding to Something Corporate guitarist William Tell in September 2014, "The Hills" star Lauren Conrad brought on her friend and former MTV cast-mate as a bridesmaid. Missing from the ceremony, however, were Conrad's "The Hills" co-stars Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and, of course, her long-time nemesis, Heidi Montag.
Adam Levine and Jonah Hill
It's a little-known fact that Adam Levine and Jonah Hill go way back. (The pair have been friends since middle school!) So when "The Voice" judge tied the knot to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in July 2014, Levine thought he'd up the groomsmen game by tapping Hill to officiate his wedding.
Anna Camp and Brittany Snow
After co-starring in "Pitch Perfect" in 2012, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow grew so close that Camp asked Snow to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to fellow "Pitch Perfect" alum, Skylar Astin, in September 2016. Also in attendance were the movie's other stars, Elizabeth Banks and Rebel Wilson. No word yet if there was an acapella performance.
JWoww and Snooki
After making a name for themselves as reality TV stars on "Jersey Shore," Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi developed an inseparable bond. That bond was apparently so strong that when JWoww married fellow "Jersey Shore" cast member Jionne LaValle in November 2014, she had to bring her MTV sister on as bridesmaid.
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens became Disney Channel royalty in 2006 after starring in the network's hit, "High School Musical," and its two sequels. And despite 10 years, that friendship has never faltered. So it makes total sense that when Tisdale married musician Christopher French in September 2014, Hudgens would make it onto the short list for bridesmaids.
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
They have met in 2000 as two-thirds of "Charlie's Angels," but Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz's friendship is just as strong as it was a decade ago. In June 2012, when Barrymore tied the knot with filmmaker Will Kopelman, the "Santa Clarita Diet" actress chose Diaz as one of her bridesmaids. And though Barrymore and Kopelman divorced four years later, the actress's friendship with Diaz remains tight.
Solange and Beyonce
Solange and Beyonce are closer-than-blood sisters, so it's no surprise that when the younger Knowles sibling married director Alan Ferguson in November 2014, Queen Bey would slip on her bridesmaid dress to help her lil sis celebrate the big day. However, the "Formation" singer wasn't the only A-lister helping out Solange. Singer and "Moonlight" actress Janelle Monaé also made it into the wedding party.