11 Times Celebs Reminded Us The Bodysuit Is The Ultimate Wardrobe Staple

They’re easy, they’re versatile, they often gave us wedgies back in tumbling class. Yep, bodysuits have become ubiquitous following the meteoric rise of the athleisure trend, and for good reason: They come in pretty much every style imaginable and have the uncanny ability to make any outfit look instantly chicer and sleeker, with minimal effort required. Have a top that insists on staying untucked, no matter your best efforts? Swap it for a one-piece and you won’t have to think about it for the rest of the day! It’s that easy.

What was once simply considered a gymnastics uniform is now widely known as a must-have for every It girl from Soho to WeHo—and that’s the magic of fashion. Click through to see some of our favorite iterations sported on the streets by some of the most stylish celebs around. Whether it’s lace-up or long-sleeved, cutout or high-cut, the possibilities are truly endless.