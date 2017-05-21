11 Times Celebs Reminded Us The Bodysuit Is The Ultimate Wardrobe Staple

They’re easy, they’re versatile, they often gave us wedgies back in tumbling class. Yep, bodysuits have become ubiquitous following the meteoric rise of the athleisure trend, and for good reason: They come in pretty much every style imaginable and have the uncanny ability to make any outfit look instantly chicer and sleeker, with minimal effort required. Have a top that insists on staying untucked, no matter your best efforts? Swap it for a one-piece and you won’t have to think about it for the rest of the day! It’s that easy.
What was once simply considered a gymnastics uniform is now widely known as a must-have for every It girl from Soho to WeHo—and that’s the magic of fashion. Click through to see some of our favorite iterations sported on the streets by some of the most stylish celebs around. Whether it’s lace-up or long-sleeved, cutout or high-cut, the possibilities are truly endless.
Khloe Kardashian
This wouldn’t be a bodysuit roundup without Khloe K: It's pretty much part of the reality star’s signature uniform at this point. And this turtleneck version? Perfection
Joan Smalls
A good lace version will look ambiguously lingerie-like.
Gigi Hadid
Yes, the visible high-cut here is intentional. It’s how all the It girls are styling theirs these days.
Olivia Culpo
BRB, out buying something fringe-y we can shimmy in this weekend.
Victoria Justice
The grommets and the choker are giving us major goth vibes, and we're very into it.
Bella Hadid
We're loving this lacy bodice situation combined with an oversized, menswear-inspired jacket. Oh, how the Hadids keep us young.
Josephine Skriver
Bodysuits and bold cutouts go hand-in-hand more than Josephine and Raiders gear.
Sara Sampaio
You'll wear a goes-with-everything nude version so often, it'll basically pay for itself.
Kourtney Kardashian
The Kardashian uniform strikes again. This time, on Kourt.
Iskra Lawrence
Sure, the bodysuit’s amazing, but also—where can we get these party pants?
