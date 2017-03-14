Bathe Like a Celebrity with These Luxe Bath Rituals

Celebs know how to get crazy in the club, but as it turns out, they also know how to get loose in the tub as well. OK, sorry, sorry, but in all seriousness, people like Kim Kardashian, January Jones, Emma Watson, and Mariah Carey seriously know how to take a damn bath. That might be because they all seem to look at their bathing rituals as non-negotiable self-care, or, who knows, maybe they just like a good bath Instagram.
Either way, we are definitely not mad at these bath-happy celebs—and the revelations about how best to bathe which they leave behind in their wake (or, if you like, their bath water). Ahead, discover Kardashian’s favorite bath oil, Jones’ recipe for a bangin’ detox bath (which she learned about from a doctor in Santa Fe one time), Watson’s affinity for baths (she sometimes takes them three times a day!), and Carey’s can’t stop, won’t stop attitude about diamonds in the bath.
Kim Kardashian
North West and Penelope Disick
"Night night," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, capturing this sweet post-bath moment. Of course these pint-sized BFFs are bath mavens—what kid isn't? We bet they have way fancier bath products than the average kid, though. Remember Northie's insane glow stick bath? No? Next slide, please.
North West
Though she didn't offer any insight into her daughter's bathing rituals, Kim Kardashian definitely let us in on one thing with this amazing photo of North in the bath.
January Jones
Jones has a bathing column in Violet Grey, so—it's safe to say that this is a woman who knows a thing or two about baths. "I always try to air-dry after my bath or shower to let the scrubs or oils I’ve used absorb into my skin," she said in her latest edition. "If you don’t have the time, try patting yourself dry instead of rubbing, so you don’t wipe off all that moisture." We just want to know one thing: Who the hell has time to air-dry after a bath?! (Other than Jones, obvs.)
January Jones
Jones added "Honest Company lavender bubble bath and half a cup of Epsom salts" to a detox bath for "an extra relaxed experience." Just call her a mad bath scientist: "I believe you should always use multiple products in your bath, and getting the right combination is key," she said. "I would avoid drinking alcohol when you use a salt or detox bath. While all those toxins are coming out, you don’t want the first thing you put back in to be more toxins. I usually have some kind of tea instead—anti-stress or women’s, for balance."
January Jones
Jones loves "unconventional baths such as a 'kitchen detox,'” she said. "Use one pound of sea salt and one pound of baking soda in your warm bath and soak for at least 20 minutes. I learned about this a few years ago from Dr. Linda Lancaster in Santa Fe, and I do it once or twice a week. She recommends various baths to rid the body of toxins and metals from flying. There’s another where you sweat during the bath and for another 20 to 30 minutes after the bath. Your body rids itself of toxic elements, so it’s important to drink a glass of water afterward to replenish and rehydrate." Sounds pretty good to us.
Emma Watson
"I have a bath every single day of my life," Watson told Into the Gloss recently. "And if I can have two or three–amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I'll take phone conversations in the bath, anything." OK, we're just going to point out that two or three baths a day is definitely extra, but, hey—whatever floats your boat?
"Sometimes I’ll use Epsom salts and oils, but my favorite is the C.O Bigelow Apothecary Cold and Flu Soak," she continued. "Oh my God, it’s amazing! It has like eucalyptus and peppermint and bark and Echinacea and ginger… If you’re sick, it’s the ultimate. It clears out my sinuses and makes me feel really clean. Another brand I use a lot of is called Lola’s Apothecary. They do this incredible milk bath with rose petals that’s inspired by Cleopatra. Amazing. Then there’s a brand called French Girl Organics that has this great Sea Polish which exfoliates and leaves you moisturized afterwards. I like that because it eliminates a step after the bath." Girlfriend knows her way around a bathtub. Guess that's what happens when you've had the experience of taking three baths in one day.
Getty
Ariel Winter
"Today's office...relax everyone it's cranberry juice and I'm wearing lady bit pasties," Winter wrote. Winter added a few hashtags that gave away the fact that this bath was definitely for a movie, so—the jury is still out as to whether she likes a good bath at home or not, but we're guessing this wasn't her first bath rodeo. "#DogYears #set #movie," she added.
Mariah Carey
“Bubbly times selfie,” Carey wrote, draped in diamonds. But she didn't stop there.
Mariah Carey
"Just got home after a long night at the studio!!!!!" Carey wrote. "New music coming soon yayyyyyy." Well, decking yourself out in your diamond best and taking a couple of bath shots is one way to announce new music. Though Carey didn't offer any intelligence re: her favorite bath products, it's safe to say she likes her bathing ritual straight up with a side of bling (and plenty of bubble bath).
Cara Delevingne
Delevingne revealed that she likes to bathe in rose petals on Instagram. When it comes to baths, is there anything more decadent—or desirable—than that?!
