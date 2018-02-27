As many of you know, babies are a big deal in Hollywood. They represent the next class of celebrities, especially if they have two famous parents. (Just look at astronomically famous kids like Blue Ivy Carter or Luna Stephens.) That’s why it seems like the world stops when a celebrity baby is born. And when it’s twins? Well, need we remind you of the Beyoncé baby apocalypse of 2017?

To keep track of who’s joining the next A-list class, we’re keeping a running list of celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2018. For some celebrities, this newborn will join a big clan of siblings. For other celebrity couples, this baby will be their first. Whatever their story is, we’re still excited to see a new pint-size face in Hollywood. Check out every celebrity baby who has been born in 2018 thus far.