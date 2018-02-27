As many of you know, babies are a big deal in Hollywood. They represent the next class of celebrities, especially if they have two famous parents. (Just look at astronomically famous kids like Blue Ivy Carter or Luna Stephens.) That’s why it seems like the world stops when a celebrity baby is born. And when it’s twins? Well, need we remind you of the Beyoncé baby apocalypse of 2017?
To keep track of who’s joining the next A-list class, we’re keeping a running list of celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2018. For some celebrities, this newborn will join a big clan of siblings. For other celebrity couples, this baby will be their first. Whatever their story is, we’re still excited to see a new pint-size face in Hollywood. Check out every celebrity baby who has been born in 2018 thus far.
Parents: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo
Geo Grace Levine
Birthday: February 15, 2018
Sex: Girl
Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In February, the Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret model welcomed their second child, a daughter named Geo Grace, who joins 17-month-old older sister Dusty Rose. The mom of two announced the big news on Instagram with a cute picture of Geo's feet, revealing that she has Levine's toes.
"She’s got her dads toes 👼🏼," Prinsloo wrote.
Parents: Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson
Beckett Richard Phelps
Birthday: February 12, 2018
Sex: Boy
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’s family is growing. The 23-time gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their second child, a son named Beckett, in February. Beckett joins 17-month-old older brother Boomer.
"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now," Phelps wrote on Instagram.
Parents: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Vanessa Nadal
Francisco Miranda
Birthday: February 2, 2018
Sex: Boy
"Hamilton" star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed their second child, a son named Francisco, in January. Their newborn joins 3-year-old older brother Sebastian. In true musical fashion, Miranda announced the news on Twitter with some theater puns.
"Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," he tweeted.
Parents: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
Stormi Webster
Birthday: February 1, 2018
Sex: Girl
After months of intense fan speculation, Kylie Jenner announced that she was pregnant and had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February. The queen of social media, who shares her baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, announced the news on her Instagram with an 11-minute video detailing her pregnancy. Stormi was born at 4:43 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs 9 oz at the time of her birth.
“my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding," Jenner wrote in an Instagram apologizing to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret.
Parents: Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrell
Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn Tyrell
Birthday: January 29, 2018
Sex: Twin girls
Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrell, grew their family by two when they welcomed twin daughters—Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn—in January. The happy news came two years after Scott suffered a miscarriage. The twins—who weighed 5.5 lbs and were 17 inches long at the time of their birth —join 4-year-old older sister Eisele Kaye.
"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins," Scott wrote on Instagram.
Parents: Christina Perri & Paul Costabile
Carmella Stanley Costabile
Birthday: January 17, 2018
Sex: Girl
"Jar of Hearts" singer Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile, in January, just one month after they got married. Costabile shared the big news on his Instagram with a sweet black-and-white shot of his wife and their newborn.
"The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!" he wrote.
Parents: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Chicago West
Birthday: January 15, 2018
Sex: Girl
After months of keeping their pregnancy under wraps, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via gestational carrier. Chicago, whose nickname is "Chi," was born at 12:47 a.m. and weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. at the time of her birth. She joins 2-year-old older brother Saint and 4-year-old older sister North.
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," Kim wrote on her website and app.