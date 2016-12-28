StyleCaster
45 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Even though it’s a little undercover, nepotism in Hollywood is definitely alive and well. There are a ton of celebrities who are related — and most we aren’t even aware of.

There are certain stars we know share a blood bond: Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Chris and Liam HemsworthJohn and Joan Cusack to name a few. However, there are other members of the Hollywood elite that are family, too — though their relationships aren’t quite as public.

Here, 45 celebrities you never knew were related.

jenny melissa mccarthy related celebrities

Photos: WENN

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy
Relation: First cousins

halle berry sarah palin related

Photos: WENN

Halle Berry and Sarah Palin
Relation: Unclear
“You wanna know who I’m related to?,” Berry told Extra in 2012. “Sarah Palin… in some twisted way… somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [something]…”

shirley maclaine warren beatty

Photos: WENN

Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty
Relation: Sister and brother

al roker lenny kravitz

Photos: WENN

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Relation: Cousins. On the “Today” show, Al confirmed their grandfathers were cousins.

gavin rossdale daisy lowe

Photos: WENN

Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe
Relation: Father and daughter

lea thompson zooey

Photos: WENN

Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson
Relation: Daughter and mother

redfoo berry gordy

Photos: WENN

Redfoo and Berry Gordy
Relation: Son and father

george we

Photos: WENN

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Relation: Nephew and uncle

snoop dogg and brandy related

Photos: WENN

Snoop Dogg and Brandy
Relation: First cousins

liev pablo scrieber related celebs

Photos: WENN; Netflix

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
Relation: Half-brothers

kyra Edie Sedgwick

Photos: Getty; WENN

Edie Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgwick
Relation: First cousins, once removed

lily alfie allen

Photos: WENN

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen
Relation: Sister and brother

RADiUS presents the Los Angeles Premiere of KEEP ON KEEPIN’ ON

Photos: WENN

Quincy and Rashida Jones
Relation: Father and daughter

Mariel Hemingway dree

Photos: WENN

Mariel and Dree Hemingway
Relation: Mother and daughter

related celebs

Photos: WENN

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Relationship: Aunt and neice

nic cage sofia coppola jason schwartzman

Photos: WENN

Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage 
Relation: Cousins

tom c

Photos: WENN

Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Relation: First cousins

kate middleton elle dakota fanning

Photos: WENN

Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Relation: 21st cousins! Here’s how. 

dakota johnson melanie

Photos: WENN

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Relation: Mother and daughter

collage5 45 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Photos: WENN

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard
Relation: Father and daughter

sss 45 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Photos: WENN

Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Relation: Step-daughter and step-father

 

 

 

 

 

