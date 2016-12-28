Scroll To See More Images
Even though it’s a little undercover, nepotism in Hollywood is definitely alive and well. There are a ton of celebrities who are related — and most we aren’t even aware of.
There are certain stars we know share a blood bond: Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, John and Joan Cusack to name a few. However, there are other members of the Hollywood elite that are family, too — though their relationships aren’t quite as public.
Here, 45 celebrities you never knew were related.
Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy
Relation: First cousins
Halle Berry and Sarah Palin
Relation: Unclear
“You wanna know who I’m related to?,” Berry told Extra in 2012. “Sarah Palin… in some twisted way… somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [something]…”
Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty
Relation: Sister and brother
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Relation: Cousins. On the “Today” show, Al confirmed their grandfathers were cousins.
Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe
Relation: Father and daughter
Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson
Relation: Daughter and mother
Redfoo and Berry Gordy
Relation: Son and father
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Relation: Nephew and uncle
Snoop Dogg and Brandy
Relation: First cousins
Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
Relation: Half-brothers
Edie Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgwick
Relation: First cousins, once removed
Lily Allen and Alfie Allen
Relation: Sister and brother
Quincy and Rashida Jones
Relation: Father and daughter
Mariel and Dree Hemingway
Relation: Mother and daughter
Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Relationship: Aunt and neice
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage
Relation: Cousins
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Relation: First cousins
Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Relation: 21st cousins! Here’s how.
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Relation: Mother and daughter
Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard
Relation: Father and daughter
Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Relation: Step-daughter and step-father