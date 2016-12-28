Scroll To See More Images

Even though it’s a little undercover, nepotism in Hollywood is definitely alive and well. There are a ton of celebrities who are related — and most we aren’t even aware of.

There are certain stars we know share a blood bond: Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, John and Joan Cusack to name a few. However, there are other members of the Hollywood elite that are family, too — though their relationships aren’t quite as public.

Here, 45 celebrities you never knew were related.

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy

Relation: First cousins

Halle Berry and Sarah Palin

Relation: Unclear

“You wanna know who I’m related to?,” Berry told Extra in 2012. “Sarah Palin… in some twisted way… somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [something]…”

Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty

Relation: Sister and brother

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz

Relation: Cousins. On the “Today” show, Al confirmed their grandfathers were cousins.

Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe

Relation: Father and daughter

Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson

Relation: Daughter and mother

Redfoo and Berry Gordy

Relation: Son and father

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

Relation: Nephew and uncle

Snoop Dogg and Brandy

Relation: First cousins

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber

Relation: Half-brothers

Edie Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgwick

Relation: First cousins, once removed

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

Relation: Sister and brother

Quincy and Rashida Jones

Relation: Father and daughter

Mariel and Dree Hemingway

Relation: Mother and daughter

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

Relationship: Aunt and neice

Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage

Relation: Cousins

Tom Cruise and William Mapother

Relation: First cousins

Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

Relation: 21st cousins! Here’s how.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

Relation: Mother and daughter

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard

Relation: Father and daughter

Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Relation: Step-daughter and step-father