20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were BFFs

It should be well-known by now that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are #bromancegoals, or who the members of Taylor Swift‘s squad are. (Though that’s an ever-changing story for another day.) But what about the celebrity friendships that fly under the radar?
You know, the A-list besties who hang out 24/7 but never document their friend-love on Insta? Well, like the trusty ~professional~ journos we are, we investigated into these clandestine relationships and dug up 10 secret celebrity friendships you might not know existed. See them all, ahead.
Lance Bass and Kris Jenner
Even the most avid "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" watchers might not know that the matriarch of bunch, Kris Jenner, is secret besties with former NSYNC member, Lance Bass. Yup. The boybander and mom-of-six have been friends for quite a while, dating back to 2009 (but probs longer than that) when Bass showed up at Jenner's star-studded Halloween bash.
Along with calling Bass her "really good friend" from time to time on "KUWTK," Jenner also double-dated with the '90s icon in 2015 with Bass's husband, Michael Turchin, and Jenner's rumored boy toy, Corey Gamble. With the way the two bumped and grinded at a New York Fashion Week party in 2012 (see picture), it's obvi that the 23-year age difference doesn't stop the pair from being besties.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
It doesn't require a lot of brain power to count the staples in Taylor Swift's squad: Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, to name a few. But the the singer shook things up in December 2015 when she low-key dropped a selfie with her and Blake Lively vacationing in Australia and caused the Internet to implode.
Though Lively has never publicly been initiated into Swift's squad, the two apparently have a long history. Along with the Australian getaway, the two have hung out several times before that, as evidenced by their super-cute birthday posts to each other in which they used the L word to describe their friendships. The country singer-turned-pop star also scored a super-exclusive invite to Lively's baby shower in 2016, proving that they're BFFs on the DL.
Photo:
instagram / @blakelively
Colton Haynes and Serena Williams
If you were to guess celebrity BFFs from a lineup, Colton Haynes and Serena Williams would likely be at the bottom of your predictions. After all, what do a "Teen Wolf" actor and pro-tennis queen have to do with each other? We don't know, but their friendship is pretty darn cute.
Not only does Haynes support his tennis champion BFF on the reg, as evidenced by these pictures, he also matched with her at a costume party (kind of) and planned a wild karaoke party together. A message to all our friends: get on Serena Williams and Colton Haynes' level stat.
Photo:
instagram / @coltonlhaynes
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston may be Courteney Cox's one true bestie (on-screen and off), but the "Friends" actress is also pretty chummy with another surprising pal: Ed Sheeran. Yeah, if you're shocked that the "Shape of You" singer is BFFs with our beloved Monica Geller portrayer, that makes two of us. But hear us out: In 2013, Sheeran stayed at Cox's vacation home in Malibu, California for several months—sans rent—as he was working on his next album.
To repay Cox, Sheeran did two things. One, he made his bed and her cups of tea. (Standard guest behavior.) Second, he introduced the actress to her now-fiance—Snow Patrol musician, Johnny McDaid. The ginger-haired singer also shouted out the sitcom star on Instagram in 2013, in which he urged his fans to vote for her for a People's Choice Award. If you're not pimping out your millions of followers for your BFF, are you even really friends?
Photo:
instagram / @teddysphotos
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Before Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg won our hearts (and an Emmy nomination) for their VH1 reality show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," in 2016, fans had no idea the two were even in each other's contact lists—let alone secret besties.
Contrary to popular belief, the pair go way back to 2008 when Snoop guested on Stewart's cooking show, "Martha," to help her whip some mashed potatoes. They've been inseparable ever since. Along with a few other cooking team-ups and Stewart dissing Donald Trump in honor of Snoop in May, the two have also shared some recreational marijuana together, like in 2015 when Stewart admitted she got way-high off Snoop's "big fat joints."
Photo:
instagram / @gorgeousmediagroup
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle
While Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle play some of the most badass women on-screen, their hangouts are pretty low-key. So far, the private friends have enjoyed a girls' night out to Broadway's "Hamilton" in September 2016, as well as drinks with producer buddy, Mubina Rattonsey, later that month.
But perhaps the best evidence of their forever-friendship is when the "Quantico" star epically shut down Wendy Williams earlier this summer for suggesting that the "Suits" actress is just "Prince Harry's girlfriend." Bad move, Wendy.
Photo:
instagram / @meghanmarkle
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini
When Leah Remini's world was shaken up after leaving the Church of Scientology, her bestie Jennifer Lopez was there to pick up the pieces. In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini admitted that she was afraid the "Shades of Blue" star would cut ties with her because her father is a scientologist. But in the end, J Lo evidently stuck through thick and thin, as noted when Remini wrote that her bestie "doesn't judge."
As for what Remini and Lopez's friendship is like when they're out on the town, we don't know much. Despite a couple dinner dates, the friends are pretty low-key. Though, if you follow their Instagrams, they do have fun on private hangouts, like when Remini called J Lo her "girl," as well as another time when she teased the "Jenny from the Block" singer for being so goddamn pretty.
Photo:
instagram / @leahremini
Zach Braff and Harry Styles
Though the two haven't been spotted together recently, we're trusting that Zach Braff's label for Harry Styles as his "BFF" is true. The last time the duo was spotted together was in New York City in 2013 when they had an intimate candlelit dinner date together an oyster bar. "Romantic candlelit dinner with my BFF," Braff captioned a selfie of them on Instagram.
Mel B and Kim Kardashian
Little did we know, Kim Kardashian and Mel B are actually really good friends. (Who knew?) The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was actually the one to show the former Spice Girl around when she moved to Los Angeles in 2012. Evidently, they have remained pretty chummy as the "America's Got Talent" judge scored an invite to the E! personality's super-exclusive baby shower in 2013 when she was expecting North West. (Even Beyonce wasn't there, though we're not quite sure that's just because she didn't get an invitation.)
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler
Though Chelsea Handler has admitted that her friendship with Jennifer Aniston is a "burden" (considering the actress is one of the most sought-after tabloid sensations of the 21st century), the two still seem like pretty good pals. Along with being one of the few special guests to receive an invite to the "Friends" star's wedding to actor Justin Theroux in August 2015, Handler has also gotten her bestie to guest on her show (and spill the deets on her A-list marriage.) However, there's one conversational topic you probably will never hear from the A-list friends: Angelina Jolie. In an interview with Grazia, Handler made it pretty clear that Aniston doesn't have interest in talking about his ex-husband's new wife or their divorce.
"As if Jen cares—she doesn't care. It's ridiculous that people still drag her into this. Hello, as if she is sitting around even caring about this," Handler said.
Photo:
Getty Images