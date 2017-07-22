20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were BFFs

It should be well-known by now that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are #bromancegoals, or who the members of Taylor Swift‘s squad are. (Though that’s an ever-changing story for another day.) But what about the celebrity friendships that fly under the radar?

You know, the A-list besties who hang out 24/7 but never document their friend-love on Insta? Well, like the trusty ~professional~ journos we are, we investigated into these clandestine relationships and dug up 10 secret celebrity friendships you might not know existed. See them all, ahead.