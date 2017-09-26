StyleCaster
10 Celebrities Who Wore Shirts With Their Own Faces on Them

10 Celebrities Who Wore Shirts With Their Own Faces on Them

10 Celebrities Who Wore Shirts With Their Own Faces on Them
Photo: Getty Images

There’s a saying: “Nobody loves Kanye West than Kanye West.” Turns out, West isn’t the only celebrity who has an obsession-level love for himself, judging from the number of A-listers who blow up their faces on t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets, and wear them out with pride.

Though it’s not unusual for a celebrity to have clothes with their faces on them (everyone has merchandise these days), it’s a little more rare to see a star feed into their fame by wearing their selfie-branded clothes in public.

There’s nothing we love more than a self-aware celebrity. And though we can poke fun at these stars’ semi-narcissistic behavior, if we’re being real, we would print probably print every fire selfie in our camera roll on t-shirts too if we were rich and famous.

Ahead, take a look at 10 celebrities who wore clothes with own their faces on them.

OFFICIAL james franco tee

A post shared by James Franco (@officialjamesfranco) on

James Franco
Taylor Swift

FOH With That Nonsense 😴

A post shared by Kim kardashian Look Book (@kimkarlookbook) on

Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Rihanna Hair: Dreads
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
http://fusmilers.tumblr.com/post/85815364921/bangerz-tour
Miley Cyrus
Cara Delevingne

56 nights

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on

Sarah Snyder
Justin Bieber

merch faceswap

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Zayn Malik

