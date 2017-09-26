10 Celebrities Who Wore Shirts With Their Own Faces on Them

There’s a saying: “Nobody loves Kanye West than Kanye West.” Turns out, West isn’t the only celebrity who has an obsession-level love for himself, judging from the number of A-listers who blow up their faces on t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets, and wear them out with pride.

Though it’s not unusual for a celebrity to have clothes with their faces on them (everyone has merchandise these days), it’s a little more rare to see a star feed into their fame by wearing their selfie-branded clothes in public.

There’s nothing we love more than a self-aware celebrity. And though we can poke fun at these stars’ semi-narcissistic behavior, if we’re being real, we would print probably print every fire selfie in our camera roll on t-shirts too if we were rich and famous.

Ahead, take a look at 10 celebrities who wore clothes with own their faces on them.