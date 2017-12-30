Proof that ‘Woman-Spreading’ Is the Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018

You might have noticed, but something awesome is happening on Instagram right now: woman-spreading. If the term doesn’t sound familiar to you, peep the Instagrams of stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and dozens of other women who are spreading their legs for the sake of smashing the patriarchy and taking a killer Instagram.

The pose is simple: Women spread their legs (whether crouched down, sitting in a chair, or standing straight) to mimic the rampant man-spreading that happens on busses, benches, and other public spaces. It’s brilliant, really, and an Instagram trend we’re sure will take over 2018. To inspire your own woman-spreading ‘gram, we’ve collected selfies from stars like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Check them out, ahead, and we’ll see you on the other side of the camera.