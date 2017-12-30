StyleCaster
Proof that ‘Woman-Spreading’ Is the Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018

Photo: STYLEACASTER/Getty Images

You might have noticed, but something awesome is happening on Instagram right now: woman-spreading. If the term doesn’t sound familiar to you, peep the Instagrams of stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and dozens of other women who are spreading their legs for the sake of smashing the patriarchy and taking a killer Instagram.

The pose is simple: Women spread their legs (whether crouched down, sitting in a chair, or standing straight) to mimic the rampant man-spreading that happens on busses, benches, and other public spaces. It’s brilliant, really, and an Instagram trend we’re sure will take over 2018. To inspire your own woman-spreading ‘gram, we’ve collected selfies from stars like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Check them out, ahead, and we’ll see you on the other side of the camera.

1 of 20

lemon colored vans

lemon colored vans

Hailey Baldwin

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

Solange
Dua Lipa

CIAO NYC🛫🛫🛫

CIAO NYC🛫🛫🛫

Elsa Hosk

About that food truck life

About that food truck life

Emily Ratajkowski
Rihanna

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia Richie

#ChrissyxREVOLVE coming soon!!! @revolve

#ChrissyxREVOLVE coming soon!!! @revolve

Chrissy Teigen

i'm just living

i'm just living

Kaia Gerber

office space

office space

Martha Hunt

i'll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼

i'll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼

Bella Hadid

Back at it tonight!! Giving you #ALLIHAVE #VEGAS

Back at it tonight!! Giving you #ALLIHAVE #VEGAS

Jennifer Lopez

Couldn't go out tonight but I got love for you Washington, DC 😘

Couldn't go out tonight but I got love for you Washington, DC 😘

Selena Gomez

gang

gang

Kendall Jenner

Throwback .. 🖤

Throwback .. 🖤

Kylie Jenner

@jetluxlife Nothing Better!!!! #ad #jetluxlife✈️

@jetluxlife Nothing Better!!!! #ad #jetluxlife✈️

Kim Kardashian

i’m custom

i’m custom

Alana Haim

I like people who shake other people up and make them feel uncomfortable.

I like people who shake other people up and make them feel uncomfortable.

Bella Thorne

@yproject_official x @ysl tonight ❤️ 🇫🇷 @fwrd #fwrdtravels

@yproject_official x @ysl tonight ❤️ 🇫🇷 @fwrd #fwrdtravels

Olivia Culpo

Taking in the Ganges River

Taking in the Ganges River

Shay Mitchell

