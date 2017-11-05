20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

Freckles are some of the most common beauty marks you’ll find on a person. Yet, it’s difficult to name at least a dozen celebrities off the top of your head who have them. In between heavy makeup and flashy red-carpet lighting, it’s hard for the the natural sun-kissed marks to peek through. Even in Instagram selfies, it seems like most celebrities smooth out their freckles with an even-toned foundation.
And though, of course, it’s everyone’s choice to wear makeup however they want, it’s still refreshing to open up our Instagram feed and see a rare freckle-filled selfie from stars like Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. There’s nothing wrong with caking on the makeup. But there’s nothing wrong with leaving your freckles exposed either. They’re beauty marks and should be perceived as just that: beauty. Ahead, take a look at 20 celebrities who embraced their natural reddish freckles in gorgeous makeup-free and minimal-makeup selfies.
I cried a lot this morning. I cried for everything. I cried for those who have been killed, and i cried for their killers. I cried for those who we have lost, and for those who miss them. I cried for the earth , and for those who walk upon it. Please do not let your fear turn into hate. LOVE is the only answer....THERE IS SO WAY TO PEACE...PEACE IS THE WAY.
You know how people say #nofilter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me. I wanted to smooth out my dark circles so badly!!! But I was like, "Naw, Ty. Show 'em the REAL you." So...here I am. Raw. And there YOU are...looking at me, studying this picture. Maybe you're thinking, "Whoa, she looks ROUGH." And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me. #RawAndReal