20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles
Freckles are some of the most common beauty marks you’ll find on a person. Yet, it’s difficult to name at least a dozen celebrities off the top of your head who have them. In between heavy makeup and flashy red-carpet lighting, it’s hard for the the natural sun-kissed marks to peek through. Even in Instagram selfies, it seems like most celebrities smooth out their freckles with an even-toned foundation.

And though, of course, it’s everyone’s choice to wear makeup however they want, it’s still refreshing to open up our Instagram feed and see a rare freckle-filled selfie from stars like Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. There’s nothing wrong with caking on the makeup. But there’s nothing wrong with leaving your freckles exposed either. They’re beauty marks and should be perceived as just that: beauty. Ahead, take a look at 20 celebrities who embraced their natural reddish freckles in gorgeous makeup-free and minimal-makeup selfies.

Something special today with @inezandvinoodh ✨

Emily Ratajkowski

Freckle face kinda day🦂

Ashley Graham

Sun kissed ☀️ www.devonnebydemi.com #natural #freckles #nomakeup #DevonneByDemi

Demi Lovato

saw someone comment why I don't embrace my freckles anymore. So here's a freckle appreciation post

Kylie Jenner

👶🏽

Kendall Jenner

#babycheetah photobomb #noteveryday @bronxzoo

Lucy Liu
Zoë Kravitz
Tyra Banks
Kesha

🌈🥀🌾🌻🌹🌵

Ellen Page

Flashback! Met Gala 2014. Photo by @jessicaalba 💛

Olivia Munn

This is 40. 🍾🎂🎉🎈

Rashida Jones

Love you #Istanbul 😘💗☀️

Erin Heatherton

Yippie Ki-Yay motherf*&$rs, the Big Sky country today on @goop

Gwyneth Paltrow

🌞 I shot Alicia Keys for Fault! #aliciakeys #legend #faultmagazine #zoltantombor

Alicia Keys

freckles out to play

Bella Hadid

Beyoncé

June book! #persepolis #marjanesatrapi #OurSharedShelf

Emma Watson

Well hello freckles, it's been a minute ❤️

Gabrielle Union

☀️ #secretweapon ☀️

Elsa Hosk

