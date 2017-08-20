10 Celebrities You Might Not Know Have Famous Parents

Before they were established celebrities, stars like Lily Collins and Kate Hudson were simply unknowns tagging along with their parents to A-list events and red carpets. While it’s widely known that Kaia Gerber is the daughter of Cindy Crawford or that Brooklyn Beckham is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, there are a slew of celebrity children who have worked so tirelessly to make a name for themselves in Hollywood that they have almost shed the legacies of the famous parents who were there before them.

And while we’re sure these A-list moms and dads gave their little ones wise words about the biz growing up, there are no claims of nepotism here. These celebrities clearly worked hard on their own to get to where they are today. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pay homage to the famous family members who raised them. Peek at 10 celebs who have famous parents—though you might not be aware of it—ahead.