10 Celebrity Moms Who Shut Down Mommy-Shamers

These days, it seems like a right of passage into celebrity motherhood is when a harmless Instagram post gets dissected by about a bajillion anonymous trolls. Yes, we’re talking about the the Internet’s dreaded mommy-shamers, who somehow find a reason to criticize just about everything—from kissing your kids on the lips to wearing a goddamn bikini. (Yes, that happened.)

But you didn’t think these famous moms would take the mommy-shaming lying down, did you? They may brush plastic surgery rumors and acting criticism off their shoulders, but there is one thing Internet trolls best know not to mess with: their kids. Click through for 10 celebrity moms who epically shut down mommy-shamers.