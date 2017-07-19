10 Celebrities You Totally Forgot Used to Be Beauty Queens

They’re beauty and they’re grace, they’re…some of the biggest stars around. While it’s NBD these days to see a model or singer transition into acting (we’re looking at your Cara Delevingne and Rihanna), it’s not as common to see a beauty queen make the big jump. (How many Miss USAs can you name in the past five years?)

Though the path is one less traveled, there are a handful of former pageant competitors who have traded in their tiaras for Oscars and swapped their evening gowns for red carpet dresses. These are not your typical toddlers in tiaras, these are your full-fledged actors, singers, and influential celebrities who you almost forgot used to be beauty queens. Wish for world peace and see them all, ahead.