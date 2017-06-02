10 Stars You Forgot Got Their Break on Reality TV

It’s probably common knowledge by now that Lauren Conrad and Kelly Clarkson found stardom on reality TV, but what about big names like Emma Stone and Nicole Scherzinger? Yup, you might be surprised to learn that these A-listers are among the ranks of reality TV’s most notable finds.

Long are the days of working your way up from indie darling to box office queen. (Though that definitely still happens, too.) Nowadays, celebrities take any chance they get to make it big—even if that means starring on the “Real World” for a few episodes. And we don’t blame them! Hollywood is a difficult place to be (or so we’ve heard…). Have a peek at all the surprising celebrities who got their start on reality TV.