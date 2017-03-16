Celebrity Smokers: The Dirty Hollywood Secret

Once upon a time, smoking was cool. The Marlboro Man lit up, and so did everyone else on the planet. All of the major movie stars smoked, and they smoked with relish on the silver screen. But then that all came crashing down when we found out that smoking is actually terrible for you.
But even with what we know about smoking’s harms, plenty of celebs still light up. There are those who support the image of smoking, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who lit up for a recent photo shoot; those who influence their followers to think about lighting up, like Kylie Jenner, who posed with what may or may not have been a lit cigarette—or a lit joint; and those who are rumored to be full-on smokers, like Angelina Jolie and even Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, healthier-than-thou Gwyn!! Ahead, find the celebs who’ve been caught with cigs (or, in the case of some people, joints) in hand.
Kylie Jenner
Not cool, Kyles. Though she may not be a full-time smoker, she was definitely smoking in this photo shoot—which isn't a great idea, since she has so many young followers.
Kylie Jenner
Bella Hadid
Hadid did a shoot for Love magazine recently—and they were both photographed with cigarettes in hand.
Kendall Jenner
Here's Kenny in the same shoot. What are you doing?? Why are you guys trying to make smoking look "cool" again?
Scarlett Johansson
Yep—there's ScarJo, smoking away.
Rihanna
RiRi is all about smoking pot, and she loves to post about it on Instagram. It used to factor heavily in most of her posts, but she hasn't posted about it so frequently of late.
Miley Cyrus
Yes, Cyrus smokes—weed. If you don't know, now you know. She's pretty open about it, though, so this should come as no surprise.
Kate Winslet
She's definitely gone on the record about being a smoker. “I don’t smoke around my kids,” she once told Vanity Fair. “Like that makes it any better that I smoke at all, because obviously it doesn’t. But I don’t smoke in the house. I mean, I had a cigarette this morning, which is because I hadn’t been. Coffee and a cigarette: bingo!”
Angelina Jolie
Of course, we can't prove that anyone is an active smoker. But she's definitely been photographed with a cig in hand, as she was in this paparazzi shot via the Daily Mail.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Last but certainly not least, we present M-K and Ash, who have been notorious smokers forever. No cigs in hand in this shot, but head over to the Daily Mail for plenty of photographic evidence.