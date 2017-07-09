Celebrities, they’re just like us! They take out the trash, brush their teeth, apply makeup in their cars and, best of yet, watch trashy reality TV from the comfort of their homes. (How relatable!) No, seriously, guys. There’s nothing we love more than a self-aware celeb who isn’t afraid to express his or her excitement for “The Bachelorette” season finale. (Don’t lie that that isn’t you, either.)
So, before you send out the invitations for your next “Bachelor” viewing party of “Real Housewives” premiere bash, here are some names to keep in mind. Click through for 10 celebrities who might be bigger reality TV junkies than you. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go back to brainstorming who Rachel Lindsay will pick at the end of “The Bachelorette.” (Peter, FTW.)
Chrissy Teigen
Not even Andy Cohen knows more about "The Real Housewives" universe than Chrissy Teigen—and he created it! To say the model is a "Real Housewives" fan is likely an understatement considering how much she tweets about the ladies and her on-screen fangirling on Cohen's show, "Watch What Happens Live."
"Follow chrissyteigen on Snapchat to watch me watch housewives 20 hours a day," she joked on Instagram once.
Aside from her aspirations to be Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster (aka Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom), Teigen also has her own Housewife tagline. “Oh God, I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about this," she told Refinery29. "I may be married to John, but I’m a Legend in my own right."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
The former "That '70s Show" co-stars are one of the coolest couple in Hollywood, so it might surprise you to learn that they're big-time "Bachelor" fans. The A-list couple even showed up on "The Bachelorette" Season 13 to help Rachel Lindsay pick a husband.
“Monday nights for us are white wine, vodka tonic, 'Bachelor' or 'Bachelorette,'” Kutcher said.
Kunis added, “We came on because we love Rachel. When we found out that she was gonna be the bachelorette we freaked out and called the producers and asked if we could help her find a husband.”
Taylor Swift
Instead of "The Bachelor" or "The Real Housewives" franchise, the Grammy-winning singer is a bit indie with her reality TV choices. She's a huge fan of VH1's "Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn," as revealed in 2016 when she fangirled over sharing air with the reality TV doctor.
"I watch [it] a lot so I was really really excited to meet her," Swift told E! News. The former country star is also reportedly a huge proponent of the U.K. hit, "The Great British Bake Off." Seems fitting considering how much the singer shows off her baked goods on Instagram.
Rihanna
With a thriving music career and an anticipated beauty line coming out in the fall, the "Work" singer barely has enough time to sleep, let alone watch television. Well, looks like she has enough spare moments to squeeze in some time for her faves: "Love and Hip Hop" and "Bad Girls Club."
"It's ridiculous," she told Grazia. "You forget about TV when you're working, but it has been saving my life any time I get back to my hotel room."
However, it's Bravo's "Shahs of Sunset" that really gets the Grammy-winning singer going. A couple years ago, the star reportedly ran into "Shahs" star Reza Farahan and told him, "'I don't want to be 'that' person at the gym, but you're crazy...love your show."
Lea Michele
With six seasons of Rachel Berry's over-the-top theatrics on "Glee," it should come as no surprise that Michele is a big-time fan of "The Real Housewives" franchise—Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York, in particular. In an interview with OK!, the "Scream Queens" star gushed about the times she met the housewives IRL.
"I just met ["RHOBH"'s] Camille Grammer in Hawaii,"
Michele said. "I met Carole[Radziwill from RHONY] and we have become good friends. We had NeNe Leakes on "Glee". I just want to collect as many Housewife friends as possible. I really want to meet Brandi [Glanville of RHOBH]. She’s just winning for me."
Of course, like "The Real Housewives" stan she is, Michele also has her own Housewife tagline. "It would be like, 'I mean what I say and I say what I mean," she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live."
Kaley Cuoco
If you don't have Kaley Cuoco on your guest list for your next Bachelor Nation watch party, you need to reevaluate your choices. "The Big Bang Theory" star is perhaps one of the biggest Bachelor Nation members. Not only has she tried calling in to "The Bachelor Live" before to fawn over Season 20 "Bachelor" Ben Higgins, but she also has leggings with the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite's face.
After numerous divorces, there was also a point that Cuoco was rumore to be the next "Bachelorette;" however the actress shut down the talk, claiming that she's too much of a super fan to break the fourth wall.
"No! No! No! Let me set that straight, no!" she said told E! News. "I'd rather just watch and judge everyone else. I don't wanna be judged! I've got to have them on my TV and watch them."
Jennifer Lawrence
As one of the busiest 20-somethings in Hollywood, we're surprised the Oscar winner has any time to gawk at messy reality TV characters. But if her personality is any indication, Lawrence is #relatable and so are her viewing habits. The actress is actually a reality TV connoisseur. She's caught up with "Shark Tank," "Dance Moms," "Doomsday Preppers," and, of course, all "The Real Housewives." She opened up about her affinity for reality TV in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she dished on her ideal partner.
"Somebody that has the same taste in reality TV," she said. "'Shark Tank.' Wait, oh, 'Dance Moms'—that is a good one! Okay, maybe my favorite is 'Dance Moms,' but I do love my 'Real Housewives.' But there’s also — there’s 'Doomsday Preppers.' 'Hoarders' is okay. I find it gets a little boring after a while, but it’s great. Basically, what I’m saying is all I need in a relationship is somebody to watch TV with me.”
Jennifer Aniston
Though she was a skeptic at first, Aniston is now full-fledged a part of Bachelor Nation. The actress became hooked a couple years back when she ironically watched the premiere of "The Bachelor" with husband, Justin Theroux. With time spent on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" brainstorming who Bachelor frontrunners will be, it's probs safe to assume the "Friends" no longer watches the ABC dating show ironically anymore.
"Last year, [friends] were saying, ‘It’s 'The Bachelor,' it’s premiering tonight! 'The Bachelor' is premiering tonight!’" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I was like, ‘Oh, guys! Seriously? 'The Bachelor'? That’s been on for 15 years or something.’ And Justin and I, just for fun, watched—and two hours later, we were addicted. It was like junk food. We were sad when it ended."
Chris Pratt
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and his wife, Anna Faris, are huge fans of the U.K. reality TV hit, "The Only Way Is Essex"— kind of like the British "Jersey Shore." The couple, who watched the whole bored in their hotel room in London one night, even reportedly took a VIP tour of where the show shot.
But perhaps the greatest sign of Pratt's reality TV obsession is that he can high-key mimic the Essex accent of his fave reality show. He showed off his skill on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2015, where he brought the house down with a sassy impression of a 20-something girl complaining about her boyfriend.
Bryce Dallas Howard
The "Jurassic World" actor might come from Hollywood legacy, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know the value of reality TV, particularly our girls, the Kardashians. The "Black Mirror" star caught up with the royal reality TV family while she was on bed rest amid a long overdue pregnancy.
"I had never watched it. Then, when I was super-pregnant, I was overdue and I actually had a pretty bad injury. I got put on bed rest and I couldn’t move," she told The Huffington Post. "And I was like, 'I just want to watch the Kardashians, I never watched it before! I just really want to see what this is all about.' And I have since watched every single episode. I love it...I love it."
