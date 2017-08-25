10 Times Fans Hilariously Mistook Celebrities for Other Celebrities

It’s no secret we love celebrity doppelgangers. But something we love even more is when those look-alikes happen to be other celebrities. Though their faces may be plastered on movie screens, billboards, and all over the Internet, some celebrities are not as recognizable as you think—or, on the flip side, so recognizable that even established stars themselves have been mistaken for them.
Though getting compared to beauties like Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria is probably uber-flattering the first couple times, after a while, it likely gets old—especially when you’re trying to make a name for yourself in showbiz. Peek at all the times fans hilariously mistook celebrities for other celebrities, ahead.
Darren Kriss and Kit Harington
Last year, the "Glee" alum was approached by a fan mistook him for "Game of Thrones" actor, Kit Harington. After disappointing the fan by telling him that he was indeed not Jon Snow, Kriss decided to the cement the moment on Instagram forever.
Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel
Before Perry dyed her hair blonde and chopped it into a pixie, she was a dead-ringer for Deschanel. Seems like the stars are in on the joke, too. In a 2013 interview with Inquirer, the "New Girl" actress admitted to signing "Katy Perry" on autographs to not disappoint fans. For Halloween 2012, Deschanel even asked Perry to dress up with her as the twins from "The Shining."
Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez
When she was younger, the "Pretty Little Liars" actress would frequently get mistaken for Selena Gomez. Though it was frustrating at first, Hale eventually played along. In an interview with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that she would sometimes slip on sunglasses and pose for pictures with fans who thought she was Gomez.
“I thought it was really cool at the time because it was when she was dating Justin Bieber," Hale said. "I would put on my sunglasses and people would actually come up to me and think I was her. And I would actually pose for the pictures. I would go with it.”
Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon
In 2013, Mark Wahlberg was walking down the street when two fans screamed, "Matt Damon!" Wahlberg, who is obviously not Damon, let the fans have their fun. He took photos with them and didn't say a word.
"Close enough. " he later wrote about the encounter on his Facebook page.
Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria
On Eva Longoria's 38th birthday, Bret Michaels thought it'd be sweet to tweet her HBD, along with a photo of them together—except that the photo was actually with Kim Kardashian. After he was called out for his mistake, Michaels deleted the tweet and tweeted a picture-less "happy birthday" to Longoria.
Colton Haynes and Jesse McCartney
Haynes was waiting for his luggage in Kansas City when a fan tapped him on the shoulder and mistook him for the "Beautiful Soul" singer.
Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran
Before Ed Sheeran made it music, he would constantly get mistaken for the "Harry Potter" star. "People have called me Rupert Grint since I was 11," he told MTV.
However, now that Sheeran is a full-blown pop star, the tables have turned and Grint is the one people can't recognize. "They compliment me on my music career and I just play along with it!" Grint told The Huffington Post.
Will Smith and Tyler the Creator
Years ago, a fan met Will Smith and presumed he was Tyler the Creator, complimenting the actor on his Odd Future clothing line, only to receive a "huh" in return. After the rapper retweeted the fan's tweet about the encounter, the meeting turned into a full-blown meme, with Smith's son, Jayden, posting photos with Tyler and calling him "dad."
Kevin Hart and Chris Rock
When Kevin Hart found a fan who was positive he was Chris Rock, he couldn't pass up the opportunity to post it on Instagram. In the video, Hart can be seen asking the woman who he is, to which she replies, "Chris Rock."
John Stamos and Rob Lowe
For some fans, the '80s heartthrobs are nearly identical. While on vacation in 2016, Stamos shared a hilarious video to Instagram of a couple fans mistaking him for Lowe. Having a little fun, Stamos didn't correct them. "#AwkwardVacationMoments," he captioned the video.