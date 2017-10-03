31 Times Celebrities Have Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

StyleCaster
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Every year, celebrities step out of their Hollywood mansions, slip on the outfits they’ve spent months planning, and brave the paparazzi with the secret hope of making a “Best Dressed” list. No, this isn’t the Met Gala. It’s actually a Halloween, the one time a year when “who” a celebrity is wearing isn’t a big-name fashion designer, but a mystical creature, a comical animal, a scary monster, and sometimes, another celebrity.

Though it’s pretty cool to see a celebrities transform themselves head-to-toe into animated characters like Jessica Rabbit or Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” what really impresses us is when they get super meta and disguise themselves as another A-lister. While it’s hard to see Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner as anyone but, well, Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner, we appreciate the effort they put into making their Halloween costumes as authentic as possible. To inspire your own celebrity-themed costume, take a look at 31 celebrities who dressed as other celebrities for Halloween, ahead.

💋💋💋

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

💋💋💋

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Miranda Kerr

As Marilyn Monroe

Spice Up Your Life ! #SpiceGirls 👻 #halloween2015🎃

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Spice Up Your Life ! #SpiceGirls 👻 #halloween2015🎃

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Nina Dobrev

As Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice)

Shoutout to Tamika at Bella Beauty for getting me set this Halloween WEEKND.

A post shared by @azizansari on

Shoutout to Tamika at Bella Beauty for getting me set this Halloween WEEKND.

A post shared by @azizansari on

Aziz Ansari

As The Weeknd

Elvis & Mini-Elvis are hosting @ExtraTV today... #ThankyouThankYouVeryMuch #LopezBoys #Halloween

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Elvis & Mini-Elvis are hosting @ExtraTV today... #ThankyouThankYouVeryMuch #LopezBoys #Halloween

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Mario Lopez

As Elvis

If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring pop on it ;) #UhohOhUhohohohohohohOhOh

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on

If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring pop on it ;) #UhohOhUhohohohohohohOhOh

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on

Victoria Justice

As Amy Winehouse

Prince, Prince Jr. & Waldo Easy live from the playboy mansion. Ciroc Halloween party.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Prince, Prince Jr. & Waldo Easy live from the playboy mansion. Ciroc Halloween party.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Diddy

As Prince

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

As Groucho Marx (Harris) and Charlie Chaplin (Burtka)

Keke Palmer

As Selena

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles

As Salt-N-Peppa

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

As Christina Aguilera

Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy 🐯🐯

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy 🐯🐯

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Nicole Richie

As Siegfried and Roy

Towards the end of the evening and my Marilyn look still looked good@bydaisymakeup happy birthday Eric

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on

Towards the end of the evening and my Marilyn look still looked good@bydaisymakeup happy birthday Eric

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on

Martha Stewart

As Marilyn Monroe

Nina Dobrev

As Ryan Lochte

I got u babe me and my @rbermanus as sonny and Cher #happyhalloween XoRZ

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on

I got u babe me and my @rbermanus as sonny and Cher #happyhalloween XoRZ

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe

As Sonny and Cher

Happy Halloween 💜💜💜

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Happy Halloween 💜💜💜

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus

As Lil' Kim

Like my Miley costume? 😉💋 #Halloween

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Like my Miley costume? 😉💋 #Halloween

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Paris Hilton

As Miley Cyrus

Paying tribute to the one in a million baby girl...RIP AALIYAH ❤👼

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Paying tribute to the one in a million baby girl...RIP AALIYAH ❤👼

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Zendaya

Aaliyah

Kelly Osbourne

As Christina Hendrix

Karl, Grace, Anna, Andre

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Karl, Grace, Anna, Andre

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian

As Anna Wintour

And one for Anne x

A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on

And one for Anne x

A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on

Harry Styles

As Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato

As Lucille Ball

Karrrrrrrlllll and choupette... ooh la la... #chanel #funhalloween

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Karrrrrrrlllll and choupette... ooh la la... #chanel #funhalloween

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

This Halloween I'm putting the "boo" in boobs.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

This Halloween I'm putting the "boo" in boobs.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen DeGeneres

As Nicki Minaj

#regram @nicholasgrimshaw Miss Kate Moss dressed as me!! Funniest thing I have ever seen ❤️ #KateDelevingne

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

#regram @nicholasgrimshaw Miss Kate Moss dressed as me!! Funniest thing I have ever seen ❤️ #KateDelevingne

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Kate Moss

As Cara Delevingne

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

As Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton

Here’s half of my Halloween costume. Sia the rest tomorrow.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Here’s half of my Halloween costume. Sia the rest tomorrow.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen DeGeneres

As Sia

Nina Dobrev and Taylor Lautner

As Ryan Lochte

Janet and MJ

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Janet and MJ

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus

As Dolly Parton

Katy perry? Or @becbecbobec and @jennaushkowitz?

A post shared by Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) on

Katy perry? Or @becbecbobec and @jennaushkowitz?

A post shared by Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) on

Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz

As Katy Perry

Saw Brad Pitt do the Chanel #5 commercial live. @chordoverstreet

A post shared by Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) on

Saw Brad Pitt do the Chanel #5 commercial live. @chordoverstreet

A post shared by Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) on

Chord Overstreet

As Brad Pitt

