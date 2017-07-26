Sure, body hair can get annoying, but what’s even more annoying is the societal pressure to wax it off every other day (or at some rates, every other hour—you know the struggle). And, as public figures who are photographed day and night (shaved or not), celebrities know this all too well. With red carpet appearances pretty much a part of their daily routine, there’s an added pressure for A-listers to step out sans armpit, leg, and even pubic hair on the reg.
Obviously, it’s time to stop that. Hair’s just hair. And no matter if you love a full bush or have a preference for going 100-percent hairless, there should be no reason to ever shame someone for their body hair. These celebrities are the first in line to encourage that mantra with their au naturel body hair in full bloom. Here are 10 celebrities who DGAF about hair down there.
Amber Rose
If you follow Amber Heard on Instagram, you know that she's an avid body hair activist. Her most recent work of activism was when she bared her vagina and pubic hair to her 15.7 million Instagram followers. Though the picture was removed by the 'Gram (rude), that hasn't stopped Rose from using her voice to speak out against the stigma of female body hair. (She even started up the hashtag #amberrosechallenge to encourage women to post their own pube-filled pics.)
"When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a f-ck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍" she wrote on Instagram after her photo was deleted.
Ashley Graham
Despite baring it all on the reg as a frequent swimsuit and lingerie model, Ashley Graham DGAF about who sees her body hair on the runway. In an interview with Glamour, the model opened up about her affinity for a full bush.
“Honey, I have a full bush. Period. It’s about your preference and your partner’s preference," she said.
Bella Thorne
If you follow Bella Thorne on Snapchat, you know that the 19-year-old isn't shy about getting up close and personal with her armpit and leg hair. Along with constantly shutting down trolls telling her to take a razor to her limbs, the former Disney Channel star recently wrote a powerful essay for InStyle on why women should embrace their body hair.
"Guys feel more manly when they have body hair, right? So what's the problem with a woman wanting to feel more manly (or, in my case, just lazy AF)?" Thorne wrote. "Because I have a vagina, I have to be feminine all the time? Excuse me, but no."
Cameron Diaz
The first time Cameron Diaz expressed her support for pubic hair was when she appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2014, where she revealed that one of her good friends had a thing for a "'70s bush." (It's been rumored to be Gwyneth Paltrow, just FYI.) The actress opened up about her relationship with body hair again in her book, The Body Book, in which she went in on why she's pro-pubes.
"Pubes keep the goods private, which can entice a lover to come and take a closer look at what you have to offer," she wrote. "Also, let’s be honest: just like every other part of your body, your labia major is not immune to gravity. Do you really want a hairless vagina for the rest of your life?”
Julia Roberts
Though Julia Roberts has never blatantly talked about her body hair, it's assumed that she's all for it, considering her au naturel armpits at the 1999 premiere of "Notting Hill." The pics even spurred a media debate over body hair titled "Armpitgate," which Roberts has gotta be proud of.
Kourtney Kardashian
Though sister Kim Kardashian has been public about waxing every inch of her body, Kourtney is completely on the other end of the spectrum. If you've been "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," you know that the eldest Kardashian sister is extremely lazy (like we all are) when it comes to shaving. This was seen in an episode of "KUWTK" when Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, badgers her to get rid of her pubic hair, which he described as "hanging out like it's the '80s. (Good thing she got out of that relationship.)
Madonna
As the Queen of Pop, Madonna has no time for your body hair-shaming. The music legend expressed her support for keeping things au naturel when she took a selfie—armpit hair and all—and shared it with her millions of Instagram followers.
"Long hair...... Don't Care!!!!!! #artforfreedom #rebelheart#revolutionoflove," she captioned a shot of her raising her arm in a black lace bra.
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialiks has no time for your gender norms. When Kveller asked her about her shaving habits, the "The Big Bang Theory" star laid down the most epic speech on societal stigma surrounding body hair.
"If we never told girls to shave, would they? If we modeled a cultural acceptance of our body hair, would they spontaneously feel the need to remove it weekly, monthly, or daily?" she asked. "If we all wore bathing suits that covered our natural forms instead of the form that only hairless young girls who have not birthed babies can wear, would our girls and boys have a more or less realistic notion of what the human body 'should' look like?"
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has never been silent about keeping her body hair intact. Along with showing off her armpit hair (and licking it—naturally) on a magazine cover, the "Malibu" singer has also gone above and beyond and dyed her armpit hairs crazy colors. (Pink's our favorite.)
Tyra Banks
As a supermodel, Tyra Banks has legs for days—and not an inch of them is shaved. The "America's Got Talent" host is vocal about leaving her legs au naturel. In an interview with Life & Style, she admitted, "I don't have to shave my legs. The hair is so faint, you don't even see it." Though Banks shouldn't have to shave her leg hair regardless of the shade, we can still appreciate her keeping her hair down there.
