10 Famous Women Who Bravely Underwent Mastectomies

When Angelina Jolie announced in 2013 that she underwent a double mastectomy, a surgical procedure in which all breast tissue is removed to prevent or treat breast cancer, she received an outpouring of support from fans and A-listers who commended her on her brave decision. Jolie’s choice to publicly come out about her mastectomies was also a reminder that she isn’t alone.

According to a study by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the number of women who have had a double mastectomy has increased by 150 percent. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to shine a light on how many women make the life-altering decision of removing one or both their breasts, we’re spotlighting 10 celebrities who bravely underwent mastectomies, ahead.